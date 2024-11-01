X is ramping up the cost of its basic API tier
Many customers will soon need to pay more for access to X APIs
X has announced sizeable changes to the pricing structure of its API subscriptions, justifying the considerable jump by adding more functionality.
The monthly cost of the Basic API tier has now doubled, increasing from $100 per month to $200. In return, developers using APIs for various applications, like data analysis and engagement tools, can now process 15,000 posts, up from 10,000.
The company confirmed in an X post that new API endpoints, such as ‘reposts_of_me' and community searches, will also become available.
X Basic API tier costs rise
The Pro tier’s $5,000 monthly rate remains unchanged, but adjustments have been made to its usage caps to offer subscribers more value for money.
The social media platform has also introduced annual plans for both the Basic and Pro tiers, priced at $2,100 and $54,000, thus marking a 12.5% and 10% saving over monthly payments.
The company continues to offer a free tier, but the post limit has been reduced from 1,500 to 500 per month, with the read API capped at 100 requests, all in an effort to push customers to part with their money.
X shared on its developer community page: “Since our initial launch a year ago, the Self Serve X API has been used by developers to support a wide range of use-cases.”
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Responses shared in the comments of the platform’s X post are mixed – while many sing the praises of the introduction of free experimental read access, others criticize the company for vastly overcharging for API access.
The changes form part of CEO Elon Musk’s efforts to monetize X and stamp out bots, which have historically plagued the site.
More from TechRadar Pro
- Check out our roundup of the best social media management tools
- Use the best email providers to interact with your customers
- X is apparently going on a security hiring spree at last
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!