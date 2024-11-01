X is ramping up the cost of its basic API tier

X has announced sizeable changes to the pricing structure of its API subscriptions, justifying the considerable jump by adding more functionality.

The monthly cost of the Basic API tier has now doubled, increasing from $100 per month to $200. In return, developers using APIs for various applications, like data analysis and engagement tools, can now process 15,000 posts, up from 10,000.

The company confirmed in an X post that new API endpoints, such as ‘reposts_of_me' and community searches, will also become available.

X Basic API tier costs rise

The Pro tier’s $5,000 monthly rate remains unchanged, but adjustments have been made to its usage caps to offer subscribers more value for money.

The social media platform has also introduced annual plans for both the Basic and Pro tiers, priced at $2,100 and $54,000, thus marking a 12.5% and 10% saving over monthly payments.

The company continues to offer a free tier, but the post limit has been reduced from 1,500 to 500 per month, with the read API capped at 100 requests, all in an effort to push customers to part with their money.

X shared on its developer community page: “Since our initial launch a year ago, the Self Serve X API has been used by developers to support a wide range of use-cases.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Responses shared in the comments of the platform’s X post are mixed – while many sing the praises of the introduction of free experimental read access, others criticize the company for vastly overcharging for API access.

The changes form part of CEO Elon Musk’s efforts to monetize X and stamp out bots, which have historically plagued the site.