With a $1.3 trillion lifetime bill, America’s iconic B-52 Stratofortress 'BUFF' bomber, which is as old as Vladimir Putin, gets new avionics and upgraded engines to help it reach a century of service
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By Efosa Udinmwen published
A Cold War icon gets new engines
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- Engine replacement aims to extend B-52 service life significantly
- New turbofans promise improved fuel efficiency and reduced maintenance needs
- The B-52’s aging TF33 engines have not been produced since the 1980s
The US Air Force has cleared Boeing to begin replacing the B-52's aging Pratt & Whitney engines with new Rolls-Royce F130 turbofans.
Known as the 'BUFF' bomber, the first unit will arrive at Boeing's facility in San Antonio, Texas, later this year for modification.