With a $1.3 trillion lifetime bill, America’s iconic B-52 Stratofortress 'BUFF' bomber, which is as old as Vladimir Putin, gets new avionics and upgraded engines to help it reach a century of service

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A Cold War icon gets new engines

An Air Force B-52 Stratofortress takes off from RAF Fairford on March 19, 2026, in Fairford, England.
(Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)
  • Engine replacement aims to extend B-52 service life significantly
  • New turbofans promise improved fuel efficiency and reduced maintenance needs
  • The B-52’s aging TF33 engines have not been produced since the 1980s

The US Air Force has cleared Boeing to begin replacing the B-52's aging Pratt & Whitney engines with new Rolls-Royce F130 turbofans.

Known as the 'BUFF' bomber, the first unit will arrive at Boeing's facility in San Antonio, Texas, later this year for modification.