Why 2026 is the year of flexibility without friction: solving the multi-platform crisis

The expectations for meeting spaces in 2026 have fundamentally changed.

Employees expect to walk into any meeting room, connect instantly, and collaborate using whichever platform they need at that moment, whether that’s Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet or a call launched directly from their own laptop.

At the same time, capabilities such as real-time transcription, automated summaries and intelligent noise suppression are increasingly seen as standard features, not advanced add-ons.

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What was once a controlled, standardized environment built around a single platform is now a dynamic hub of collaboration tools, users, and workflows.

Marco Faassen Social Links Navigation Director of Partners EMEA & APAC, Neat.

For the channel – AV integrators, IT resellers, managed service providers and workplace technology specialists designing and employing these environments – this shift goes far beyond a technical adjustment. It marks a fundamental redefinition of its value and role within the workplace.

As the channel adapts to growing demands for office flexibility, the challenge is no longer enabling choice – it's delivering that choice without adding complexity. The future of the meeting room, and indeed the channel, depends on achieving this balance.

BYOD is the baseline, not the bonus

A few years ago, bring your own device (BYOD) in the meeting room was considered progressive. It was something that organizations experimented with to support the move towards hybrid work. Today, that thinking is outdated. BYOD, along with bring your own meeting room (BYOM), is not an emerging trend – it’s the infrastructure requirement.