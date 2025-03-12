What is Speechify? Everything we know about the AI text-to-speech tool

Speechify is an advanced text-to-speech platform that turns digital and printed text into natural-sounding audio.

Designed to help users absorb information more efficiently, it caters to students, professionals, and individuals with reading difficulties and ADHD.

By offering AI-generated voices and adjustable playback speeds, Speechify enhances productivity and accessibility.

Whether you’re listening to web articles, PDFs, or eBooks, it provides a seamless experience across multiple devices, making it one of the most sophisticated TTS solutions available today.

This article was correct as of March 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Speechify?

Speechify is an AI-driven text-to-speech tool that converts text from websites, PDFs, eBooks, and scanned documents into natural audio.

The platform was founded by Cliff Weitzman, who built it to assist people with dyslexia, a condition he personally experiences. Over time, it has evolved into a widely used productivity tool for professionals and students.

The software supports multiple languages and offers AI-generated voices that closely mimic human speech. Users can adjust the reading speed, switch between voice styles, and sync content across devices.

Speechify also integrates with web browsers and mobile apps, making it convenient for those who prefer listening to reading, and by leveraging AI, it delivers high-quality, lifelike narration, making it a compelling choice for accessibility, learning, and multitasking.

(Image credit: Future)

What can you use Speechify for?

Speechify is particularly useful for accessibility and productivity, helping individuals with dyslexia, ADHD, and vision impairments by converting written content into high-quality speech.

Students use the tool to listen to study materials, while professionals rely on it to consume written content while multitasking.

The platform also benefits content creators by letting them generate AI-powered voiceovers for presentations or projects. Additionally, Speechify helps users turn articles, eBooks, and documents into audio, functioning as an alternative to traditional audiobooks.

With customizable playback speeds and AI voices, it offers a seamless way to listen to text-based content anywhere.

What can’t you use Speechify for?

Speechify is not a real-time voice assistant or a speech-to-text tool, and it cannot transcribe audio, summarize content, or engage in two-way conversations.

While it offers a variety of AI-generated voices, they may not be expressive enough for professional voiceovers requiring emotional nuance.

Speechify is also not designed for reading complex data-driven content, such as code or mathematical equations, as its AI voices may struggle with precise pronunciation and formatting.

How much does Speechify cost?

Speechify offers a free plan with limited voice options and playback speed settings. The Premium plan costs $139 per year (around £120 per year) and unlocks high-quality AI voices, faster playback speeds, and offline listening.

There's also a Business plan with custom pricing for teams based on usage.

While the free version is useful, many of the platform’s best features, such as ultra-realistic voices and expanded functionality, are exclusive to paid subscribers, making it a fairly significant investment for frequent users.

Where can you use Speechify?

Speechify is available across multiple platforms, including a web app, a Chrome browser extension, and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

The service also supports Mac or Windows desktops and integrates with Google Docs, PDFs, and scanned documents, letting users convert various types of content into speech while syncing across devices.

(Image credit: Future)

Is Speechify any good?

TechRadar Pro has not yet reviewed Speechify, but users generally praise its AI voices, adjustable playback speeds, and cross-platform syncing. Many appreciate its accessibility features, especially for individuals with dyslexia or ADHD, and its ability to convert documents into high-quality audio.

However, some have pointed out drawbacks, including the high cost of premium features, occasional mispronunciations of complex words, and limitations in free-tier functionality.

Some users also report that the AI-generated voices, while advanced, may still lack human-like expression in certain contexts.

Use Speechify if

- You want a high-quality text-to-speech tool that delivers natural AI voices for listening to articles, PDFs, and documents.

- Speechify is ideal for individuals with dyslexia, ADHD, or vision impairments, providing an accessible way to consume written content.

- It’s also a great option for students and professionals who prefer listening over reading or need to multitask while absorbing text-based information.

Don’t use Speechify if

- You need real-time transcription or speech-to-text capabilities, as Speechify is a text-to-speech tool, not a dictation app.

- If you’re looking for free, high-quality AI voices, its best features require a premium subscription.

- If you need a human-quality voiceover for professional content creation, Speechify’s AI voices may lack the expressive nuance required for high-end narration, and it may not be the best option for technical content like programming languages.

Also consider

There are several alternatives to Speechify that offer similar features.

NaturalReader provides free and premium TTS options with natural AI voices and offline functionality, making it a strong competitor. Google’s Read Aloud Chrome extension is a completely free browser-based tool for reading web pages, though it lacks advanced AI voices.

For those seeking professional-grade voiceovers, Murf AI offers AI-powered narration with advanced voice cloning and studio-quality speech synthesis, making it ideal for content creators and businesses.