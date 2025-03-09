What is Gemini Code Assist? Everything we know about the AI coding tool

Gemini Code Assist is Google’s AI-driven tool designed to support software development by providing real-time code suggestions, generating entire code blocks, and offering chatbot-style coding assistance.

Code Assist integrates with major development environments and supports multiple programming languages, making it a practical choice for developers looking to improve efficiency.

With a free tier available, Gemini Code Assist is positioned as a strong competitor to other AI coding tools such as GitHub Copilot and Amazon Q Developer.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

Try out Gemini Code Assist

What is Gemini Code Assist?

Gemini Code Assist is an AI coding assistant developed by Google and powered by the Gemini 2.0 model. It provides real-time code completions, assists with debugging, and generates entire code blocks based on developer prompts.

Designed to integrate smoothly into existing workflows, it is compatible with development environments like Visual Studio Code, JetBrains IDEs, and GitHub.

Originally introduced as part of Google’s AI coding ecosystem, Gemini Code Assist became widely available in February 2025, when Google launched a free tier aimed at individual developers.

The free version offers up to 180,000 code completions per month, making it one of the most accessible AI coding assistants available. With support for a broad range of programming languages and a focus on enhancing productivity, it seems an attractive tool for developers at all levels.

What can you use Gemini Code Assist for?

Gemini Code Assist offers a variety of AI-powered features to improve your coding experience.

To start with, one of its main functions is real-time code completion, where the AI predicts and suggests relevant code snippets based on context. This speeds up the development process by reducing the amount of manual coding required.

Developers can also use it to generate entire functions or blocks of code by providing natural language prompts, which is particularly useful when writing repetitive or standardized code structures.

The tool also includes debugging assistance, helping to identify potential issues in the code and suggesting possible fixes. For those working within GitHub, Gemini Code Assist can analyze pull requests, summarise changes, and recommend improvements.

Additionally, it features a chatbot-style assistant that developers can consult for explanations, best practices, or alternative approaches to coding problems.

What can’t you use Gemini Code Assist for?

Despite its wide range of features, Gemini Code Assist has some limitations. It does not autonomously detect and fix bugs unless explicitly prompted, meaning developers still need to review and troubleshoot their code manually.

Advanced functionalities such as productivity tracking, integration with Google Cloud services, and AI customization for enterprise workflows are only available in the paid tiers, making them inaccessible to users relying on the free version.

Although its code suggestions are generally accurate, the tool does not offer the deep contextual understanding that more advanced AI-powered development assistants provide.

Most importantly, as with any AI-generated content, developers need to verify its accuracy and ensure that the suggested code aligns with security and performance best practices to avoid hallucinations.

How much does Gemini Code Assist cost?

Gemini Code Assist is available in a free tier that lets individual developers access up to 180,000 AI-generated code completions per month, making it a generous offering compared to some other AI coding assistants.

For businesses or developers requiring more advanced capabilities, Google provides Standard and Enterprise plans. These versions include additional features such as productivity analytics, custom AI models, and deeper integrations with Google Cloud.

Pricing for the paid tiers is not publicly listed and requires direct contact with Google Cloud’s sales team.

While the free version is suitable for most independent developers, organizations needing advanced functionalities may need to upgrade to a paid plan.

Where can you use Gemini Code Assist?

Gemini Code Assist is designed to work within popular development environments, including Visual Studio Code, JetBrains IDEs, and GitHub.

These integrations allow developers to use the tool directly within their preferred coding platforms, eliminating the need to switch between different apps.

For enterprise users, Gemini Code Assist can also be accessed within Google Cloud Developer Tools, providing a deeper level of integration for those working on cloud-based projects.

Is Gemini Code Assist any good?

TechRadar Pro hasn't yet conducted a full review of Gemini Code Assist, but initial feedback from developers has been largely positive.

Many users praise its free plan, which offers a significantly higher usage limit than competing AI coding assistants like GitHub Copilot. Its ability to integrate seamlessly with major IDEs is another advantage, making it easy to incorporate into existing development workflows.

The Gemini AI model behind Gemini Code Assist is highly capable, supporting multiple programming languages and providing accurate, context-aware suggestions.

However, some users report that while it is useful for code completion and generation, it does not offer the same level of contextual awareness as more advanced tools such as GitHub Copilot X.

Additionally, developers looking for AI bug fixing without manual input may find its capabilities somewhat limited.

Use Gemini Code Assist if

- Gemini Code Assist is a good option for individual developers, students, and freelancers who need a reliable AI coding assistant without the cost of a paid subscription. Its extensive support for multiple programming languages makes it particularly useful for those working across different tech and frameworks.

- It is also an ideal choice for developers who frequently use Visual Studio Code, JetBrains IDEs, or GitHub, as it integrates seamlessly with these platforms.

- If you are looking for a tool that can enhance your coding workflow without requiring a significant financial investment, Gemini Code Assist is at least worth considering.

Don’t use Gemini Code Assist if

- Developers who require enterprise-level integrations, detailed productivity analytics, or AI Google Cloud integrations may find that the free version of Gemini Code Assist does not meet their needs.

- Additionally, those who need an AI assistant capable of autonomous bug fixing and refactoring without user input may find Gemini Code Assist somewhat limited. While it offers powerful code suggestions, it does not provide the same deep contextual understanding found in more advanced alternatives such as GitHub Copilot X.

- Developers who are already subscribed to a paid AI coding assistant may not see enough additional benefits to justify switching.

Also consider

If for whatever reason Gemini Code Assist does not fully meet your needs, there are several alternatives worth considering.

GitHub Copilot is a widely used AI coding assistant that integrates directly with GitHub, but its free tier is more restrictive than Gemini Code Assist. It is particularly useful for those who already work extensively within the GitHub ecosystem.

Amazon Q Developer is another strong alternative, offering AI-driven debugging and code generation. Its free plan provides 50 monthly interactions for tasks such as debugging and test generation, making it a good choice for developers working within AWS environments.

Cursor AI is another AI coding assistant that offers chatbot-style coding assistance and real-time completions. While its free plan is more limited, it may still be a useful option for those looking for an alternative development tool.