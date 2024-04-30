GitHub unveils Copilot-native developer environment

Microsoft-owned developer platform GitHub has launched GitHub Copilot Workspace, a new Copilot-native environment designed to support brainstorming, planning, building, testing and running code, into technical preview.

Copilot Workspace, announced as part of a company blog post, builds on the successes of the platform’s other generative AI aids, Copilot and Copilot Chat, which were launched in 2022 and 2023.

Initially teased at the company’s annual Universe conference last October, the Workspace arm of GitHub’s Copilot brand is now open for those keen to get an early look.

GitHub opens up Copilot Workspace for some lucky previewers

GitHub says that its Copilot Workspace was designed to meet developers at the origin, be it a GitHub repo or a GitHub issue. The generative AI assistant is meant to assist developers from the earliest stages of idea conception, which would break down some of the barriers associated with getting started on new projects.

One of the standout features is the tool’s ability to create step-by-step plans to address coding challenges based on issue context.

Addressing concerns shared by many developers and tech workers globally, GitHub stated that its new tool is designed to help developers deliver on their creativity, rather than replace developers. Testament to this is that “everything GitHub Copilot Workspace proposes… is fully editable.”

The Microsoft-owned platform has also recognized an increasingly mobile landscape, adding support for Copiloy Workspace on all device types including “desktop, laptop, or on the go.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GitHub’s vision with Copilot Workspace extends beyond equipping individual developers with enhanced tools to get the work done – the company hopes that by lowering the entry barrier to software development, it can support one billion people worldwide in creating software.

In the blog post, CEO Thomas Dohmke likens coding and developing software to riding a bicycle, highlighting the scale of the platform’s ambitious plans.

Prospective users can join the waitlist for GitHub Copilot Workspace now, before it transitions to a generally available product.