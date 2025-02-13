What is Boomy? Everything we know about the AI music maker

Boomy is an AI-powered music creation platform which helps users generate original songs in seconds, even without musical expertise.

By selecting a genre or style, users can quickly produce tracks for personal or commercial use. The platform is particularly popular among content creators who need custom music for videos, podcasts, or social media.

With an easy-to-use interface and direct integration with streaming services, Boomy offers an accessible way to experiment with AI-generated music and potentially earn royalties.

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Boomy?

Boomy is an AI-driven music generation tool designed to make song creation simple, accessible, and open to all.

Launched to democratise music production, it helps users generate songs by selecting a style, after which the AI composes a unique track. Users can fine-tune their creations by adjusting elements like tempo, instrumentation, and structure.

Once a track is complete, Boomy provides the option to submit it to major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, letting users monetise their music, potentially earning royalties based on streaming performance.

While traditional music production requires specialised skills and software, Boomy lowers the barrier somewhat, making music creation available to anyone.

What can you use Boomy for?

Boomy is ideal for anyone needing quick, customisable music without the complexities of traditional production.

Content creators can use Boomy to generate background tracks for videos, podcasts, and social media posts, while aspiring musicians can experiment with song creation, using Boomy as a tool for exploring different genres and styles.

Additionally, Boomy's integration with streaming services makes it a potential income source. The platform also appeals to casual users who simply want to create and share music for personal enjoyment and creative expression without investing in equipment or software.

What can’t you use Boomy for?

Boomy is not a replacement for full-featured digital audio workstations (DAWs) or professional music production software.

While it provides a convenient way to generate songs, it lacks the depth and precision that experienced producers require. Budding musicians looking for intricate sound design, advanced mixing capabilities, or complete control over every aspect of a track may find Boomy limiting.

Additionally, while AI-generated music is unique, it may not always match the creative depth of compositions made by skilled musicians (to put it nicely).

How much does Boomy cost?

Boomy operates on a freemium model.

The free plan lets you generate songs with limited saves and releases, while the Creator plan costs $9.99 per month (or £7.50), offering more song saves, downloads, and faster release approvals.

The Pro plan, at $29.99 per month (or £22.50), includes unlimited song saves and commercial licensing for content creators.

Where can you use Boomy?

Boomy is a web-based platform, accessible via desktop and mobile browsers.

Unfortunately, there is no standalone app, but users can log in from any device with an internet connection to create, edit, and publish their music.

Is Boomy any good?

Users say Boomy is a great tool for beginners and casual music creators, and praise its simplicity, speed, and ability to generate unique tracks quickly.

However, others find that the AI-generated music can sound repetitive or lack the nuance of manually composed tracks. While it may not replace professional music production tools, it serves as an excellent starting point for those looking to experiment with AI-generated music.

If you're after fast, royalty-eligible songs for content creation, like making YouTube or TikTok videos, Boomy is a compelling option.

Use Boomy if

Boomy is an excellent tool if you need custom music for videos, podcasts, or social media but lack music production skills, as it provides an easy and fast way to generate background tracks.

Aspiring artists can also benefit from Boomy’s ability to distribute songs to streaming services, offering a potential revenue stream, without having to do much admin in the process.

If you’re looking for a simple and efficient way to create AI-generated music without the complexity of traditional production, Boomy is worth trying.

Don’t use Boomy if

Boomy isn’t ideal for those who need full creative control over their music. If you require intricate sound design, mixing tools, or highly detailed customisation, a traditional digital audio workstation (DAW) would certainly be a better choice.

AI-generated compositions may also lack the emotional depth and human touch that professional musicians can bring to a track. For those who prefer crafting music from scratch or working with real instruments and performers, Boomy may not meet your creative needs.

Also consider

If Boomy doesn’t quite fit your needs, there are other AI music tools worth exploring. AIVA is ideal for composers looking to generate AI-assisted music for soundtracks and cinematic scores, while Soundraw offers more flexibility in shaping AI tracks, allowing for a more personalised music creation experience.