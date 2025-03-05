What is Adobe Sensei? Everything we know about Adobe's AI platform

Adobe Sensei is an AI and machine learning platform that enhances Adobe’s suite of creative, document, and marketing tools.

Sensei automates repetitive tasks, improves image and video editing, and provides predictive analytics for businesses, among other features.

Whether you’re an artist looking for AI-assisted editing, a marketer optimising customer engagement, or a business automating document workflows, Sensei integrates seamlessly into Adobe’s ecosystem.

By leveraging deep learning and other tech, Sensei improves efficiency, enhances creativity, and personalises user experiences across Adobe’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and other services

This article was correct as of February 2025. AI tools are updated regularly and it is possible that some features have changed since this article was written. Some features may also only be available in certain countries.

What is Adobe Sensei?

Adobe's Sensei is an AI platform developed by Adobe to improve productivity, automation, and creative workflows across its software.

Launched in 2016, Sensei integrates into Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud, enhancing tools such as Photoshop, Acrobat, and Adobe’s marketing products.

Sensei applies machine learning and deep learning to streamline tasks, improve efficiency, and provide predictive insights. In Photoshop, it assists with intelligent image selections, content-aware fill, and neural filters.

In Premiere Pro, it enables automated video edits and speech-to-text transcription, while in Document Cloud, it helps process scanned documents with optical character recognition and improves digital signatures in Adobe Sign.

Businesses using Experience Cloud can benefit from its ability to personalize marketing content and predict customer trends.

(Image credit: Adobe)

What can you use Adobe Sensei for?

Adobe Sensei enables AI-driven automation in several Adobe apps, like Photoshop and Premier Pro, as discussed in the section above.

For document management, Adobe Acrobat uses Sensei to recognise text in scanned documents, making them editable and searchable, while Adobe Sign applies AI to form field detection and signature verification.

Across these applications, Sensei aims to save time by automating repetitive tasks and improving the precision of creative and business workflows.

What can’t you use Adobe Sensei for?

Adobe Sensei is not available as a standalone AI tool and can only be used within Adobe’s ecosystem.

The tool does not generate original images like Midjourney or DALL·E, nor does it function as a chatbot or virtual assistant. While it automates many creative and business processes, it does not fully replace professional editing skills, as manual adjustments are still often required.

Additionally, its data-driven marketing tools are designed specifically for Adobe software and do not always integrate smoothly with third-party platforms.

How much does Adobe Sensei cost?

There is no standalone subscription for Adobe Sensei, as its features are built into Adobe’s software packages.

Pricing varies depending on the specific Adobe plan. Creative Cloud apps such as Photoshop and Illustrator start from £9.99 or $9.99 per month per app.

Adobe Document Cloud, which includes Acrobat and Sign, starts from £15.17 or $19.99 per month.

Experience Cloud, aimed at businesses, has custom pricing.

Where can you use Adobe Sensei?

Adobe Sensei is integrated into Adobe’s desktop apps for Windows and macOS, mobile apps for iOS and Android, and web-based platforms.

It operates within Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro for creative work, Acrobat and Sign for document automation, and Experience Cloud for marketing and analytics.

(Image credit: Adobe)

Is Adobe Sensei any good?

Adobe Sensei is a valuable tool for those already using Adobe’s software, providing artificial intelligence-driven automation that speeds up creative and business tasks.

Creative professionals can benefit from AI selection tools, object removal, and content-aware adjustments, while business users save time with automated document processing and intelligent analytics.

Industry reviewers highlight Sensei’s strengths in automation and precision, particularly in photo editing and workflow management. Some users, however, find its AI features lack customisation options and still require manual oversight.

Use Adobe Sensei if

- Adobe Sensei is most useful for those who already work with Adobe software and want to enhance their workflow with artificial intelligence-driven automation. Creative professionals who regularly edit photos, videos, or graphics will benefit from its ability to refine selections, remove objects, and adjust content intelligently.

- Businesses handling large volumes of documents can use Sensei’s text recognition and digital signature automation to speed up processing. Marketing professionals looking to personalise customer engagement and automate content creation will also find Sensei valuable within Adobe Experience Cloud.

Don’t use Adobe Sensei if

- Adobe Sensei is not suitable for those looking for an artificial intelligence tool that works independently of Adobe software. It is deeply embedded within the Adobe ecosystem, meaning users who do not already rely on Adobe products may find little benefit.

- Sensei is also not ideal for those looking to generate entirely new images or artwork, as its focus is on enhancement rather than creation.

Also consider

For those seeking an alternative to Adobe Sensei, there are several options available. Canva Magic Studio offers artificial intelligence-powered design tools for quick and easy content creation, particularly for non-professionals.

Runway provides advanced AI video editing and content generation tools, while Microsoft Copilot is a strong alternative for businesses that require artificial intelligence-powered automation within productivity applications such as Word and Excel.