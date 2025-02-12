Adobe Firefly unveils first video generation model that it says is "safe to use"

New Adobe Firefly Video Model is “IP-friendly and commercially safe”

It’s available in beta now through the web app or Premiere Pro

Current plans support five-second 1080p video generations, 4K coming soon

Adobe has lifted the wraps off what it’s calling the “only generative AI video model that is IP-friendly and commercially safe.”

The new Firefly Video Model is available to try in beta on the Firefly web app and Adobe Premiere Pro with Generative Extend, and can produce production-ready AI-generated video content for creatives can use to support their online campaigns.

The addition of a video-generating tool adds to Adobe's growing Firefly suite available through the web app, including its popular image generator tool. To date, the company’s AI portfolio has generated 18 billion assets globally, a number that appears to be exponentially rising.

Adobe Firefly Video Model

Users can create videos with text prompts or images, then refine the shots with tweaked camera angles and add further atmospheric and design elements. Available in beta, users subscribers can produce 1080p content, but a future update will bring the option to reduce the video quality for quicker processing and 4K resolution for a clearer finish.

To coincide with the beta launch of the Firefly Video Model, Adobe is also adding a Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro plan to its subscription options. The company envisions creators picking up the AI-generated video and refining it in its other Creative Cloud software, like Premiere Pro.

“We've been thrilled to hear from beta customers who've found it a game-changer for ideating concepts and producing stunning videos, and we can’t wait to see how the creative community uses it to bring their stories to the world," noted Adobe’s digital media business president, David Wadhwani.

Firefly Standard and Pro include unlimited access to Firefly imaging and vector features, plus tiered capacity for video and audio features, starting with 2,000 video/audio credits and up to 20 five-second 1080p videos for $9.99 per month.

The higher plan, priced at $29.99 per month, increases capacity to 7,000 credits and 70 five-second videos.