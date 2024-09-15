What do you get when you cross a tablet with a mini PC? Morefine M11 merges a 7-inch display with a battery and a PC, complete with Ethernet port — and seven, yes seven connectors
It's available in a choice of configurations with up to 2TB of storage
The Morefine M11 is a new mini PC featuring a built-in 7-inch HD touchscreen with a 5-point touch system, allowing it to double as a somewhat chunky Windows tablet.
Lilliputing notes that the device closely resembles the SZBox S7, with three key differences: a higher starting price, a smaller battery, and the option for a slightly more powerful processor.
Morefine M11 is powered by (up to) Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake N200 CPU with Intel UHD graphics. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM running at 4800 MHz and supports up to 2TB of 2242 M.2 SATA/NVMe storage. While you can opt for the less powerful N100 processor, the $50 savings likely won't justify the performance trade-off. Pricing starts at $348 for the N100 model with 256GB of storage and goes up to $502 for the N200 model with 2TB of storage. You can order it here.
Loads of ports
M11's dual-screen 4K output capability allows users to expand their workspace by connecting an additional display, making it useful for productivity tasks like office work or multimedia presentations. A built-in kickstand also lets you prop it up for easy viewing, making it convenient for watching videos.
Connectivity comes in the form of one HDMI 2.1 port, one USB 3.0 Type-C for power, data, and video, one additional USB Type-C, three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 2.0 Type-A, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The M11 also includes an all-copper fan and heat sink for cooling, along with a built-in microphone and speaker. It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.
Measuring 173.81 × 162.15 mm and 21.05 mm in thickness, the Morefine M11 is described as being "as light as a book" at approximately 530 grams (1.17 pounds). The mini PC is powered by a 3400mAh Li-Polymer battery, offering up to 3.5 hours of continuous usage on a single charge, with up to 24 hours of standby time.
