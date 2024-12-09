Wix and Pantone introduce a new and exclusive web capsule

Wix and Pantone created a new web capsule for web designers

The capsule provides many design elements, such as 3D videos and text marquee

It is all in the color Mocha Mousse, labeled "Color of the Year"

Wix Studio and Pantone just announced a new and exclusive web capsule to help web builders keep up with color trends while developing their next project.

A web capsule is a collection of web design assets, such as content, style and fonts, interactive features such as buttons and sliders, code, and more. Last week Wix, one of the best website builders, announced a partnership with Pantone (standardized color matching system widely used in design, printing, and manufacturing) to create a new “Color of the Year 2025” web capsule.

This capsule includes advanced assets such as 3D transparent videos, text marquee, video boxes, video masks, but also pre-designed sections and containers, interactive buttons and vector art, as well as six curated responsive templates. They are all in the hue of PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse, a color of café latte, essentially.

Refined brown hue

Here is how Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute, describes the hue: “An earthy and refined brown hue whose welcoming warmth brings harmony and balance to the demands of modern life, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse exudes a quiet sophistication yet at the same time is an unpretentious classic.”

If this announcement is any indication, we can expect many websites, old and new, to come in various shades of cappuccino, in 2025, especially since Pantone labeled it “color of the year”. That being said, the web capsule is fully customizable, limited-edition, and available only for Wix.com users.

More details about the capsule can be found on this link .

Owain Williams Social Links Navigation Editor - Website Builders Owain is TechRadar's website builder expert, he has built several websites using the Wix platform, and has interviewed key individuals from within Wix.

Although Wix continues to serve users ranging from hobbyists through to enterprise level businesses, since launching Wix Studio, the company has pushed considerable resources into new tools and features for freelancers and agencies.

In the past, a lack of design flexibility would cause web designers to shy away from website builder platforms, instead using bespoke code to create the desired design outcomes. Announcements such as the Wix x Pantone web capsule show Wix's commitment to improving design functionality and helping professional website builders create aesthetically pleasing websites in less time and with less effort.

In the next few years, we will likely see more agencies, freelancers, and website designers leave traditional methods of website creation behind in favor of platforms like Wix Studio.