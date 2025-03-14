The world's leading website builder aims to save businesses time with new tool

A new automation builder is now available on both Wix and Wix Studio

Wix automation
(Image credit: Future)
  • Wix announces a new automation builder
  • The tool aims to save businesses time by making it easier to automate repetitive tasks
  • The platform features a "dynamic visual canvas" and includes built-in email automation capabilities

Wix, one of the market's best website builders, just launched a new automation builder designed to streamline business workflows through a customizable automation engine.

In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro earlier this week, the company said that the tool features a “dynamic visual canvas” that allows users to design, modify, and manage complex automation logic with ease.

Since all of task management is handled from a single automation table, the process is centralized and allows users to track trigger counts, monitor key metrics, view workflow summaries, and make real-time adjustments.

Furthermore, the automation builder incorporates conditions and formulas, allowing users to create workflows that “adapt dynamically to business needs”.

Wix says that the feature should help businesses automate repetitive tasks and customize processes based on real-time information, thus improving operational efficiency.

Available now

The automation builder is integrated with Wix Services, meaning businesses can leverage contextual data to build intelligent solutions.

For example, companies can generate personalized discount codes based on a customer's purchase history, spending habits, or specific items that they bought in the past.

Businesses can also automate notifications, such as sending appointment reminders, invoice due alerts, or follow-up emails for abandoned carts.

The platform includes built-in email automation capabilities that provide detailed engagement statistics, Wix further explained, stating that users get to track email open rates, click-through rates, and other performance indicators.

Automated SMS messaging is also available, giving businesses an additional channel to reach customers with timely updates, offers, or reminders. Users receive a limited number of free actions, though, such as sending emails and SMS. Extra options can be unlocked through premium upgrades, Wix said, although it did not elaborate on what these were.

The Wix automation builder is now available on both Wix and Wix Studio, offering a new solution for businesses looking to optimize workflows and improve customer engagement.

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

