Want to add 4TB storage, an SD card slot and USB-A ports to the Apple Mac Mini M4 Mini PC? Satechi has a surprisingly simple solution for you

New Satechi hub simplifies storage and ports for Apple Mac Mini

Offers to preserve wireless strength while cooling Mac Mini

Users can enjoy high-speed storage with budget-friendly expandable solutions

Satechi has unveiled its latest innovation for Apple fans: the Mac Mini M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure, designed exclusively for the 2024 Mac Mini.

This new Stand & Hub supports up to 4TB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage as well as multiple SSD sizes, including M.2 2230, 2242, 2260, and 2280 while offering 10Gbps transfer speeds to ensure quick access to files and media.

This Stand & Hub is a cheaper option for storage upgrades compared to Apple’s built-in upgrades, and while the speeds may not rival Apple’s onboard SSDs, they should be more than sufficient for everyday use, making this a decent alternative for those on a budget.

Designed for the 2024 Mac Mini

The new Satechi Mac Mini M4 comes with an aluminium design that mirrors Apple’s design, but is also smaller than its predecessor, rendering older stands incompatible.

Modern Apple devices, including the Mac Mini M4, often omit older ports, leaving users reliant on adapters - the Satechi hub addresses this by reintroducing three USB-A ports, positioned on the front for ease of access.

Its front-facing ports make it easier to connect frequently used peripherals without reaching around the back of the device. The aluminium casing is paired with heat-dissipating vents which keep the device cool while preserving wireless signal strength, a critical factor for modern connectivity needs. It also incorporates a patented technology to ensure optimal airflow and heat dissipation.

Upgrading to 4TB using Apple’s internal storage upgrades could cost over $1200. Satechi’s hub provides a more affordable alternative, allowing users to purchase and install their own SSDs.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors