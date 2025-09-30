VPS hosting attracts lean teams prioritizing cost efficiency and flexible scalability

Dedicated servers deliver stronger performance and security for heavy workloads and compliance

Infrastructure choices increasingly shaped by cost, support, and sustainability

A new study from one of the best web hosting providers reveals how IT leaders are weighing the tradeoffs between virtual private servers and dedicated servers, with decisions shaped by both cost pressures and long-term infrastructure planning.

The Liquid Web survey of 1,000 executives shows that hosting choices in 2025 are being made as much for growth and resilience as they are for technical performance.

Performance remains the leading driver, however, with 36% of respondents saying it was their top consideration, slightly ahead of cost at 35%.

Support a major factor

Dedicated server users were more likely to cite performance and security, while VPS users leaned toward affordability and scalability.

VPS users were also more likely than dedicated users to anticipate outgrowing their current environments, at 71% versus 64%.

Unsurprisingly, support continues to be a major factor in choice. Nearly 80% said 24/7 technical support was either extremely important or a strong consideration.

Carrie Wheeler, President of Liquid Web told TechRadar Pro, "Don't underestimate the value of around-the-clock support, it's the safeguard that turns tech challenges into uptime victories."

More than a third reported business-impacting outages due to delayed or inadequate support.

Two in five leaders admitted having delayed product launches because their infrastructure was not ready.

Live chat and phone support remain the most preferred response channels, while only 15% would turn first to AI chatbots or self-service portals.

Workload differences also play a factor. Dedicated servers were more likely to host databases and ecommerce platforms, while VPS deployments leaned toward web applications, testing environments, and game servers.

Nearly half of dedicated server adopters pointed to stronger, more stable performance as the reason for their choice.

Sustainability and compliance are growing concerns. 39% said environmental impact had an influence on infrastructure choices, with 75% prepared to pay more for a certified low-carbon hosting solution.

85% of respondents also cited compliance readiness as essential.

The overall takeaway seems to suggest that VPS hosting continues to appeal to leaner teams and budget-conscious organizations, while dedicated servers are chosen for workloads requiring control, stability, and security.

"Infrastructure choices clearly reflect business priorities. Whether you use VPS or dedicated servers, the data proves that infrastructure isn't just a technical decision, it's a strategic one". Added Ryan MacDonald, Chief Technology Officer at Liquid Web.

With nearly half planning infrastructure changes within the year, the balance between cost, performance, and support looks set to remain a defining factor.

(Image credit: Liquid Web)

