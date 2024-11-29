Your new Smart TV needs these Black Friday VPN deals to keep you watching securely

The Black Friday sales are here again – and that means it's time to shop around for some unbeatable deals. If you've recently invested in a new Smart TV or are looking to maximize the potential of the one you already have, now's the perfect time to check out the biggest and best Black Friday VPN deals, too.

A VPN totally transforms your streaming experience, offering more content, better privacy, and enhanced security – all for a modest monthly fee. Whether you're watching Netflix, Hulu, or a smaller regional streaming service, today's best VPNs give you access to a whole new world of entertainment.

Keep reading, and I'll pinpoint the best deals for Smart TV VPNs and highlight all the benefits of these handy services. Let's get started!

Why do you need a Smart TV VPN?

Geo-restrictions can be a major frustration when it comes to streaming via your Smart TV.

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and BBC iPlayer are bound by licensing agreements that determine which content can be shown in which regions. For example, Netflix US has a completely different library of movies and TV shows than Netflix UK.

As a result, the show or movie you're dying to watch just might not be available in your country – but will be elsewhere in the world. If that sounds unfair, you'd be right, but there is a nifty solution.

How does a VPN help you stream smarter?

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to bypass these pesky geographical restrictions by "geo-spoofing" your location.

Expand your streaming horizons (Image credit: Getty Images) Wondering which VPN we recommend for Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and more? Head on over to our streaming VPN rankings for the juicy details.

Basically, when you connect to a VPN server in another country, you'll be assigned a new temporary IP address based in that same location. The streaming site will see the IP address, think you're physically in the same place as the VPN server, and serve up that region's specific content library.

Let's say that you live in the US, have a trusty Netflix VPN, and connect to a server in the United Kingdom. You'll be able to check out what's new on UK Netflix even though you haven't left your couch in the States. Handy, right?

This is "geo-spoofing", and it's a quick and easy way to unblock a huge amount of content and, basically, make the most of all of your streaming subscriptions.

What else can a VPN do?

Bypassing geo-restrictions is just the tip of the iceberg – VPNs can do all sorts of different privacy-boosting things. Here's the rundown:

Improved digital privacy : a VPN encrypts your internet connection, ensuring that your streaming habits and personal information are kept private from prying eyes, including your ISP and dodgy snoopers.

: a VPN encrypts your internet connection, ensuring that your streaming habits and personal information are kept private from prying eyes, including your ISP and dodgy snoopers. Safer public Wi-Fi : if you're streaming on an unsecure public Wi-Fi network (at a café or hotel), a VPN helps protect your data from hackers that might otherwise be keeping tabs on you.

: if you're streaming on an unsecure public Wi-Fi network (at a café or hotel), a VPN helps protect your data from hackers that might otherwise be keeping tabs on you. Coverage for all devices : many top-tier VPNs are compatible with Smart TVs, including popular models like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Android TV. Plus, they'll be compatible with your other gadgets, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops.

: many top-tier VPNs are compatible with Smart TVs, including popular models like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Android TV. Plus, they'll be compatible with your other gadgets, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops. Multiple simultaneous connections: most premium VPNs allow you to connect multiple devices at once, meaning you can share your VPN subscription with friends and family, letting everyone enjoy the benefits of secure, unrestricted streaming... if you're feeling generous.

With all these advantages, it's easy to see why having a VPN for your Smart TV is a no-brainer. Now, let's dive into the best Black Friday VPN deals to help you unlock a world of streaming content.

1. NordVPN - from $2.99 per month

The best VPN overall

NordVPN is a massively popular VPN that does it all. You'll have no trouble unblocking streaming platforms from around the world - and NordVPN is more than quick enough to handle HD and 4K streaming, too. Don't miss out on the Black Friday deal that cuts a 2-year plan down to just $2.99 a month. That includes and extra 3 months for free and a handy 30-day money-back guarantee.

2. Surfshark - from $1.99 per month

The best cheap (and fastest) VPN

Surfshark is another top contender that won't break the bank. It's compatible with virtually every Smart TV out there and, awesomely, unblocked every Netflix library we threw at it during our testing. Grab a 2-year Surfshark plan for a tiny $1.99 a month (plus 4 extra months for free) thanks to the Black Friday discount. A 30-day money-back guarantee gives you plenty of time to take the service for a risk-free test drive, too.