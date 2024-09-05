Routers are the unsuspecting little boxes that sit in our houses and (if all's well) dish out an internet connection to all of the devices connected to their network. Your ISP (internet service provider) usually sends you a router when you sign up – but that's not the only way to get your hands on one.

VPN routers are out there, too, and they're not that different from their ISP-issued cousins. The main difference is that a VPN router, as the name implies, comes with a pre-installed VPN, and uses specialized firmware to manage your home's internet connections, ensuring that all devices connect through (and benefit from) today's best VPNs.

Keep reading, and I'll dig into the benefits of VPN routers, the different types on the market, and how to choose one.

NordVPN - from $3.39 per month

The best VPN for most people

NordVPN is compatible with today's top VPN routers. NordVPN has servers in 111 countries worldwide, making it a good option for streaming, torrenting, and online gaming.

What is a VPN router?

Simply put, a VPN router is a router with a VPN installed on it. They're different to the everyday routers that your ISP sends in the post when you sign up for broadband – but how?

Well, your VPN router uses dedicated firmware to ensure that every device connected to the router (either via Wi-Fi or a wired connection) is covered by the VPN's encryption. Routing your internet traffic through a VPN adds an extra layer of protection to your connection, ensuring that nobody can snoop on what you do online, and giving your overall privacy a massive boost.

This means that you don't have to install a VPN app on each and every gadget in the house to protect them against snoopers, throttling, and other digital nasties.

The fact that your VPN router protects all of the gadgets in your house also means that your IoT devices are secure, too. Usually, devices like virtual assistants and even some game consoles are incompatible with VPN apps, so using a router is a seamless way to ensure they stay secure. Plus, some VPN routers let you pick and choose which devices you'd like to protect.

Some VPN routers come ready to use out of the box. Others require manual installation – which means flashing the router firmware. Basically, this requires you to replace the router's default software with a different version (DD-WRT).

If this all seems a bit techy – don't worry. Pre-installed routers have done all the hard work for you.

It is worth noting that not all routers can be flashed. So, if you're thinking of upgrading your existing router, you'll need to double-check with your ISP that it's possible in the first place.

What are the benefits of a VPN router?

Now that we've covered the basics, let's dig into some of the biggest and best VPN router benefits.

Protection for multiple devices

VPN routers extend their protection across your entire network – this means you don’t need to install the VPN on every device, individually.

Naturally, this means a lot less hassle, and makes things easier for less tech-savvy users who might not be as comfortable using VPN apps on their devices.

Device compatibility

With a VPN router, you can secure all sorts of different devices including mobile devices like phones and tablets, desktop PCs, and laptops, regardless of operating system, and even game consoles and Smart TVs.

IoT (Internet of Things) devices such as internet-enabled security cameras, smartwatches, and fitness trackers normally aren't compatible with VPNs – meaning that it's not possible to install the VPN app on them.

With a VPN router, however, all of your smart devices will be protected, too, which ensures that the sensitive data they transmit and contain remains under lock and key. This is doubly important when you consider that IoT devices are often the target of cybercriminals who try to exploit their (often weak) security measures.

What types of VPN routers are there?

If you decide to pick up a VPN router, you'll be spoiled for choice – there's an impressive variety available on the market. So, here's my rundown of today's VPN routers.

VPN-compatible routers: some normal routers are VPN-compatible, though it's worth double checking, and can be a good first step for folks wanting to test the waters.

some normal routers are VPN-compatible, though it's worth double checking, and can be a good first step for folks wanting to test the waters. Preconfigured routers: these routers are ready to go, out of the box, with all the software you need – you can even ask for a specific VPN to be installed for you by the provider. They're generally more expensive as a result, however.

these routers are ready to go, out of the box, with all the software you need – you can even ask for a specific VPN to be installed for you by the provider. They're generally more expensive as a result, however. Flashed routers: flashing has to be done manually – and the complex nature of the task can be off-putting to some. For those with the know-how, however, it's a low-cost alternative to buying an entirely new VPN router.

How to choose a VPN router?

Deciding between VPN routers isn't always a straightforward choice. To make things easier, I've rounded up the key features to look for when shopping around.

Ease of use: how easy is it to get started with your router? Newbies might want something plug-and-play, something that walks them through the installation and configuration process, whereas more experienced users might not mind getting hands-on and setting everything up manually.

how easy is it to get started with your router? Newbies might want something plug-and-play, something that walks them through the installation and configuration process, whereas more experienced users might not mind getting hands-on and setting everything up manually. Speed: nobody wants a router that slows their day-to-day browsing to a crawl. Always check out reviews of the routers you're interested in to ensure your streaming sessions won't suffer.

nobody wants a router that slows their day-to-day browsing to a crawl. Always check out reviews of the routers you're interested in to ensure your streaming sessions won't suffer. Frequency: modern wifi operates on two different frequencies. 2.4 GHz frequency is slower but stronger, while 5 GHz is weaker and more prone to issues with distance and things like walls getting in the way of signal, but it offers much faster download speeds. This makes it better for streaming and gaming on mobile devices. It’s also worth checking for Wi-Fi 6 support.

modern wifi operates on two different frequencies. 2.4 GHz frequency is slower but stronger, while 5 GHz is weaker and more prone to issues with distance and things like walls getting in the way of signal, but it offers much faster download speeds. This makes it better for streaming and gaming on mobile devices. It’s also worth checking for Wi-Fi 6 support. Extra features: VPN routers come with a raft of additional tools, like dedicated frequencies for gaming, voice control, parental controls, and traffic analyzers.

VPN routers come with a raft of additional tools, like dedicated frequencies for gaming, voice control, parental controls, and traffic analyzers. Protocol support: when weighing up your options, make sure that any routers that catch your eye support the best VPN protocols available today. Usually, this is outlined in the router's documentation.

FAQs

Do I need a VPN router? Using a VPN app on the device of your choice might seem like the simpler option – however, if your household has a lot of internet-enabled devices, then a router is the best way to ensure that they all benefit from its protection. You may have more devices that use the internet than you realize, too.

Can I use my current router? It depends on a few things. Not all routers are compatible with the DD-WRT firmware upgrade that is needed to support VPNs, for a start. You can find a full list of supported hardware on the DD-WRT website .

Do I need a VPN router if I only use my home Wi-Fi? Yes, there are a lot of good reasons to use a VPN router alongside your home Wi-Fi. For a start, your real-life location and original IP address will be kept safe from snoopers, and you'll be able to unblock international streaming content via IP spoofing, too. Naturally, that's great news if you've been on the hunt for a reliable Netflix VPN.

Do all routers have a VPN built-in? No – most of the routers and hubs supplied by ISPs do not include built-in VPN functionality. Many won't allow you to upgrade the firmware, either. Ultimately, your best bet is to buy a router that comes pre-loaded with everything you will need.

Which VPNs can be installed on routers? Today's most popular VPNs all offer support for routers – including NordVPN and ExpressVPN. Stick with one of our top picks and you'll have no problem installing a VPN on your router.