If you didn't think Norton had a VPN, its Black Friday deal should make you reconsider

Norton isn't a name you'd associate with a VPN right away. Antivirus, sure, anti-malware, absolutely. But, despite having a VPN for a fair while now, it's not something that's shouted about – until now.

Norton VPN has entered the area of impressive Black Friday VPN deals, too, and might be exactly what you're looking for if you're hunting for a bargain. Offering a first year of coverage for $9.99, you can access a year of Norton VPN security for only 83 cents per month.

Norton VPN: first year of coverage for $9.99

Norton's VPN might just be a hidden gem – but a year of coverage for less than ten dollars isn't a deal that should be ignored. It's a great entry point into VPN protection for bargain hunters and, even better, Norton VPN does all of the basics right. Looking for simplicity and security? Give it a try.

Why Norton?

Norton is a household name in terms of security, so it's no surprise that the VPN doesn't pull punches when it comes to security, either. I'd be lying if I said it was the best VPN on the block – though I'm hopeful that another round of testing should show strong improvements over the last time we put it through its paces.

The key with Norton is it does all the key things right. Strong security, capable speeds, and useful features that'll give your online privacy a boost. One thing to consider is in terms of antivirus extras – which are an increasingly common add-on with VPNs these days – we always recommend a separate solution to shore up what your VPN can offer, and there are few better solutions than Norton.