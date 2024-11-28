I don't think VPN deals will get better than NordVPN's Black Friday deal

It's not easy to flaw NordVPN at the best of times. Impressive security, some of the fastest speeds we tested, and an increasing arsenal of security tools all make for a seriously complete security suite. Now, however, its price is dropping even further in an attempt to beat even the best Black Friday VPN deals.

NordVPN's plans offer some differentiation depending on where you are. Luckily, its best value offer, the Plus plan, is available no matter where you are.

Coming in at $3.89/£3.49 per month, the plan is currently around 70% off and comes with 3 months extra included.

NordVPN Plus: $3.89/£3.49 per month with 3 months extra

If you're looking for the cheapest way to get superb security coverage for your devices, this is probably the deal you need. NordVPN Plus plans offer antivirus and anti-malware software, alongside ad and tracker blocking, data breach scanning, and even password management, alongside the VPN. This means you're capable of staying secure online no matter what the threat.

Why a NordVPN Plus plan?

NordVPN isn't alone in broadening its offering into the realms of password management, data breach detection, and antivirus software, but it does it the best if you look at a granular level.

While Surfshark is likely always going to hold the crown of the best cheap VPN, providers are constantly looking to improve the value of their plans, and NordVPN's Plus plan is one of the best at this. In a Plus plan, you can access:

DNS-based ad and malicious domain blocking

Anti-malware protection

Tracker blocking

Password manager

Data breach scanner

Given the scope of security alongside NordVPN's watertight track record this plan gives you, there's little else you need for an amazing starter package. If you want a cheap, reliable, and effective security package, there are a few offers we could recommend higher than NordVPN's.

NordVPN has been the best VPN service we've tested throughout 2024. Frankly, from my personal experiences, and our extensive testing this isn't something that'll change any time soon. I'm still making NordVPN my main recommendation for folks if they simply want the best option, and this deal only helps that.

That said, there are a lot of options available on Black Friday. Surfshark and PrivadoVPN offer superb, cheaper alternatives, while ExpressVPN is still our top recommendation for sheer security. Check out our Black Friday VPN deals page to see all the best offers.