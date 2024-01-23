Top tips for businesses struggling to integrate AI

In today's fast-paced business landscape, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) is no longer a mere luxury but a strategic necessity. And in particular, the increase in popularity of transformative technologies like ChatGPT and other Generative AI models has made "AI" the undisputed buzzword of 2023, earning the crown for word of the year by Collins Dictionary.



While the trend of ChatGPT highlights applications of Generative AI, it's important to recognize the broader category of AI, even if some aspects may seem less exhilarating. The broader category of AI plays a crucial role in shaping the future of technology. The potential benefits are vast, encompassing enhanced decision-making, improved data management, and faster response times. As organizations strive to harness the power of AI, the road ahead is rife with challenges and opportunities.

What is Automated Machine Learning (ML)?

Automated machine learning, a subset of AI, has emerged as a transformative tool for organisations looking to leverage data-driven insights. By configuring computer programs to discern patterns and relationships within data, automated machine learning empowers analysts to make predictions based on historical data. The benefit of this is the ability to save time that would otherwise be spent on data cleaning, allowing analysts to focus on higher-level analysis and interpretation.

As these models evolve and become increasingly adept at identifying critical factors for predicting outcomes, they boost the precision of predictions. They can uncover patterns and trends that might be missed under human observation, therefore empowering decision-makers to make informed choices.

Ben Schein Social Links Navigation Senior Vice President of Product at Domo.

Benefits of AI and Machine Learning for organizations

The adoption of AI and ML technologies within businesses has already shown significant benefits and the advantages are clear; automated machine learning enhances decision-making, predicts trends, provides easier access to information, detects anomalies, and accelerates response times. These enhancements contribute towards reducing operational costs, increasing efficiency, raising revenue, and enabling data-driven decision-making.

Although managing big data and analytics in today's digital age presents a formidable challenge, impacting areas such as customer insights and IT efficiency, AI and ML models offer a solution by analyzing data in real-time, detecting patterns and anomalies, and presenting findings in an easily understandable manner.

What are the challenges of AI and Machine Learning for Businesses?

While the promises of AI and automated machine learning are substantial, it is vital to acknowledge the challenges that businesses may find on this journey. Even if the entire organization is aware of a specific problem, not all employees will be affected or respond the same. Different business units and departments often have unique initiatives and processes, which must be considered in the integration process.

Implementing automated machine learning and AI can be a time-consuming and resource-intensive process, particularly in the initial stages when the organisation is adapting to these new models. Every AI model carries a certain degree of risk. Organisations must consider the possibility of incorrect outcomes when making business decisions about which data to incorporate. These models aim to mimic human cognitive processes and can make errors.

Moreover, AI models are in a constant state of evolution, making it challenging to predict their longevity and how they may change over time. As AI technology becomes more widely used, organizations will likely begin sharing data with others to improve accuracy and expedite outcome predictions, leading to more streamlined processes.

The future of AI integration

As the world of technology and AI continues to evolve, it is expected to have a profound impact on the way businesses operate in the future. However, organizations must prioritize education about the integration and deployment process to fully harness the power of AI and BI in a way that aligns with their unique business needs. This means not only understanding traditional AI and machine learning approaches but also staying informed about emerging technologies such as Generative AI.

Achieving success in this requires a clear vision, a well-defined strategy, and a steadfast commitment to ethical and effective governance. In this era of data-driven decision-making, organizations that successfully navigate the roadblocks to AI integration, including the complexities of Generative AI, will gain a competitive edge in the market. Balancing the power of AI with effective governance can ensure that AI serves the best interests of organizations and society as a whole.

Integrating AI and automated machine learning is not without its challenges, but the benefits are undeniable. With the right approach, organizations can harness the full potential of these transformative technologies and secure a brighter future in an increasingly data-driven world.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro