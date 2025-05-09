Harnessing Generative AI: five essential steps for responsible integration

As Gen AI adoption grows, organizations seek ways to scale the technology responsibly. The real challenge isn’t the technology itself. It’s how organizations integrate it into their workflows and operations.

Adopting Gen AI tools in isolation delivers limited results. It also leads to higher risks and security exposures by leaving users to use gen AI as they see fit. Businesses need to provide a private and safe AI framework for users. Then embed it in business processes and operations to unlock AI’s value.

Here are five key steps to do this successfully while ensuring data privacy and security.

Sathya Srinivasan Social Links Navigation Vice President, Solutions Consulting (Partners) at Appian Corporation.

1. Emphasize transparency

One of the challenges with Gen AI models is that it is often unclear how they make their decisions. Organizations must prioritize transparency by monitoring AI actions and creating comprehensive audit trails. Adopting a process platform allows businesses to establish clear rules for human oversight.

It's also vital to ensure AI cites its sources. This enables users to verify output accuracy. For instance, the University of South Florida uses AI chatbots. They provide tailored academic information to advisers. The system gathers data from student records. It creates meeting agendas and drafts follow-up messages. It also provides links for easy verification.

2. Embrace private AI for enhanced data security

AI policies must focus on privacy risk mitigation and regulatory compliance. Public AI models rely on vast public datasets. This creates safety risks for sensitive information and intellectual property data.

By choosing private AI, organizations can maintain data control within their systems. This allows them to train AI models in compliance with relevant regulations. It also helps ensure that sensitive information is secure. This approach safeguards intellectual property and enhances trust.

3. Address AI bias responsibly

AI bias arises from data or algorithms that create unfair results. To address this, organizations should remove sensitive details such as race and gender from their datasets. It's also important to use diverse data and check AI outputs often to help spot and fix bias early on.

Integrating AI into existing processes also helps manage outside factors that could lead to bias. Training AI models on their data allows organizations to make fairer AI decisions.

4. Implement appropriate AIs for different use cases

Emerging regulations provide guidelines on the responsible deployment of AI in various contexts. The EU AI Act, for example, outlines rigorous rules for high-risk areas such as employment and healthcare. In lower-risk applications, transparency is vital to inform users when they are interacting with AI. Identifying risk levels and using proper protocols are key for safety and security.

To maximize AI’s benefits, it should be integrated into high-value processes. However, human oversight remains critical for high-stakes decisions. For example, AI shouldn't approve mortgage applications. This could lead to unfair denials. However, it can help collect data and offer recommendations. The final decision should be made by a human to mitigate the risk of mistakes and algorithmic biases.

5. Embed AI into business processes

AI works best with clear goals and when it works with people in set workflows. To leverage AI effectively, it should be integrated into well-defined processes. This allows the organization to access AI’s capabilities seamlessly, enhancing overall efficiency.

A robust process platform provides the necessary infrastructure to manage AI deployment. It introduces safety measures such as human approvals for high-risk activities. It also ensures detailed activity logs for better auditing and compliance. Importantly, it enables organizations to measure AI performance, identify bottlenecks, and optimize outcomes.

Final thought: The transformative power of AI in processes

Responsible AI adoption is not just about ethics; it offers a competitive advantage. When organization's see AI as a core part of their business operations, they can build customer trust, reduce risks, and drive growth.

Companies looking to make the most of AI will significantly benefit from a process platform. This will enable them to integrate AI into their operations, making it central to their success.

