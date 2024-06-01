Tiny SSD vendor promises to solve huge iPhone storage problem — Vinpower's PSSD can back up an iPad at 800MB/s and boost Apple's phone storage by more than 8TB, making it a must for iOS creatives

While most iPhone/iPad users opt to leave their backups to Apple, paying a premium for high-capacity iCloud cloud storage, some users – particularly those with sensitive business content on their devices – might prefer a local, and ultimately more affordable solution.

Vinpower, a developer of digital storage and backup solutions, in conjunction with JMicron, an IC design company specializing in NVMe to USB bridges, is launching a new Portable SSD (PSSD) that offers lightning-fast data transfer speeds and secure, high-capacity storage across all computing platforms, including Apple iOS devices.

Typical USB flash storage devices for smartphones and tablets have read/write speeds ranging from 20MB/sec to 80MB/sec. The new PSSD, which uses a specially developed iVP817 IC Chip and accepts a range of NVMe SSDs in varying form factors lengths (and with capacities exceeding 8TB), reportedly achieves verifiable transfer speeds of more than 800MB/sec with the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. This means users can back up a 10GB video from an iPhone in about 12 seconds using the PSSD with Vinpower's iAP2 based App.

Also works with Lightning

While the current iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max support USB Type-C connections for accessing the Files App and transferring content, the security protocol limitations prevent traditional USB-C connected devices from fully accessing important content. Vinpower's PSSD uses Apple’s proprietary iAP2 protocol to access a broader range of critical content like photos and videos.

You’re not limited to using the PSSD on the newest Apple products, however, as the device also supports Apple’s Lightning connection.

"We live in a fast-paced world and have become a culture obsessed with instantaneous gratification. If it takes more than a few seconds to access content, we become impatient and frustrated," said Calvin Chang, CEO of Vinpower.

"That's why Vinpower collaborated with JMicron in developing the PSSD with the iVP817, to address a growing need in the market for a backup and storage solution, especially for Apple iOS users, that can provide incredibly fast data transfer speeds with high-capacity storage, beyond anything on the market today."

There’s no word on pricing yet, but Vinpower will showcase the PSSD at Computex 2024 from June 4-7, 2024, in Taipei, Taiwan.