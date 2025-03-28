This World Backup Day secure your valuable data with Carbonite

World Backup Day serves as a great reminder for all of us to check or ensure that all of our files and systems are securely backed up. Data loss can occur at any moment, whether due to hardware failure, accidental deletion, malicious attack, or sometimes a faulty system update that crashes your OS.

Luckily, we have advanced, and reliable cloud backup solutions like Carbonite to help us when we’re in a pinch. For a limited time, Carbonite is slashing its pricing so you can safeguard your digital life.

Save 75% Carbonite Plus: was $131.99 now $32.99 at Carbonite Whether you’re a business safeguarding critical data or a home user looking to protect precious memories, Carbonite delivers peace of mind with top-notch security and simplicity. There are three plans to choose from and they cover automatic cloud backup, ransomware protection, unlimited cloud storage, easy recovery, cross-platform support, and encrypted data protection.

We've also featured the best cloud storage for photos and pictures and the best free cloud storage providers.

Why choose Carbonite?

Carbonite’s Safe is an easy-to-use online backup service that covers all of the basic backup needs a user might have. If you would like to have a physical copy of your backed-up data, Carbonite can send it to you on an external drive. The courier fee needs to be paid extra, up to $99.99, depending on which plan you’re on.

As we mentioned in our Carbonite review, key features including Automatic Cloud Backup that continuously backs up files ensure protection without the need for manual intervention. This comes with unlimited cloud storage, which allows you to back up all of your data without worrying about constraints. Again, depending on the plan, you also get a Webroot SecureAnywhere license to stay protected against malware and other threats. This comes as a bonus feature since the parent company that owns Carbonite also owns Webroot.

Businesses that need backup can rely on Carbonite Safe Server Backup (CSSB). It supports the backup of applications and databases, coupled with two restore options making it a great option for cloud storage for business. The first restore option aims for complete system recovery to similar or different hardware, while the second option enables users to recover specific files, folders, or entire systems, offering flexibility in disaster recovery.