This super-stylish backpack has transformed how I pack for events - and it's even cheaper now for Black Friday

As an editor and journalist, I'm constantly travelling to events, both abroad and closer to home, so having the right backpack or bags to carry all my necessities is vital.

Whether it's a huge technology conference like CES or Dreamforce, or a smaller, more intimate lunch briefing or coffee with a contact, I want to be sure that when I'm out and about, my kit is safe and protected.

I've written about Harber London's backpacks before, but the company has now expanded its range with the new Office Backpack- and what's better, you can now get a fantastic saving for Black Friday 2025.

Between November 28 and 30, the company is currently offering shoppers 30% off their entire order when buying two or more products - no codes needed!

Harber London Office Backpack: at Harber London Harber London's Office Backpack is a beautifully-made and stylish addition to your workplace, and this Black Friday, the company is offering shoppers 30% off their entire order when buying two or more products - no codes needed!

If you haven't seen Harber's backpacks before, they are definitely up there with some of the best we've ever tried. Each one is handmade in the company's workshop in Spain, and is made of 100% recycled plastic bottles, which is incredible when you see the build quality.

That fabric is both light (weighing in at just 1.30kg) and water-resistant, making this an ideal backpack to wear throughout the day, especially in changeable weather conditions. The shoulder straps are not only fully adjustable, but also swivelling, allowing you to get the perfect fit.

The backpacks are available in four eye-catching colors - Black, Camel, Olive, and our favourite, Mocha.

Inside, there's 18 liters capacity, with the bag itself measuring 43 x 29.5 x 14 cm | 16.9 x 11.6 x 5.5 inches. It comes with not only a padded laptop compartment, capable of fitting up to 16 inch devices (so anyone with a MacBook Pro 16 inch, MacBook Pro 15 inch, Surface Laptop, Dell XPS 15 inch, Asus Zenbook 15 inch should be fine) - but also a padded tablet compartment, able to fit up to 13 inch tablets - and there's even a holder for an Apple Pencil or other stylus.

That's not all though - there are an additional six internal pockets, two external pockets for bottles, and special areas for cords, business cards or whatever you like.

The backpack comes with a one year warranty, and 60-day return policy, with shipping around the globe - so get yours now.