Hannspree Hybri monitor uses ambient light to significantly reduce energy consumption

Reflective display design aims to mimic paper-like readability and comfort

Automatic switching enables backlight use in low ambient light conditions

The Hannspree Hybri monitor attempts to merge paper-like readability with modern display performance, claiming an 80% reduction in energy use through innovative use of ambient light.

At illumination levels above 1000lux, common in offices, classrooms, and outdoor-adjacent spaces, the monitor reflects surrounding light instead of relying solely on a backlight.

This reflective approach is designed to mimic the visual comfort of paper, offering high contrast and clarity while lowering eye strain.

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Hybrid operation adapts automatically

Its advanced TLCD architecture, coupled with micro-perforated backlight control, supports hybrid operation.

This allows the monitor to switch automatically to backlighting when ambient light falls below 500lux.

A built-in sensor adjusts brightness in ‘smart mode’, aiming to maintain eye protection and consistent visibility in fluctuating light conditions.

Measuring 23.8in, the Hybri features the ecoVISION Paper Display, which reduces harmful blue light exposure and provides a flicker-free, anti-glare experience.

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The display supports 16.7 million colors at a resolution of 1920 x 1080, with a refresh rate of 75Hz and a typical response time of 5ms.

Connectivity includes HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, and USB Type-C with up to 65W power delivery, while the ergonomic stand offers tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments.

“This is more than just a new product. Hybri sets a new standard for the display industry, where well-being, efficiency, and performance finally come together,” said Martin Kent, Territory Manager, HANNspree.

“It’s a new vision for how we should interact with screens. Paper-like comfort, superior eye care, and full multimedia performance in one device is the future of healthier, smarter digital work and life.”

This device achieves energy savings primarily through its reliance on natural light, consuming as little as 5.2W under bright conditions.

The monitor’s design emphasizes eye care, claiming zero blue light in Eye-care mode, flicker-free operation through DC dimming, sunlight readability, and anti-glare surfaces.

It also features four preset modes that optimize viewing for different tasks, from coding to reading and general productivity.

Despite these claims, the effectiveness of paper-like displays in maintaining clarity in varied lighting remains context dependent.

While the Hybri monitor addresses energy consumption and eye strain, the reliance on reflective light may limit brightness consistency in dim environments.

Professionals or students accustomed to traditional backlit business monitors might notice differences in color vibrancy and motion performance, particularly in low-light conditions.

The hybrid approach offers a compromise, although long-term benefits in both energy savings and visual comfort will require real-world evaluation.

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