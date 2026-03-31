Samsung introduces 13-inch color e-paper for workplace signage use

Digital ink allows static images to stay visible without constant power

Screen mimics paper appearance while delivering dynamic digital content updates

Samsung Electronics has introduced a 13-inch color e-paper display, expanding its signage lineup with a compact unit intended to replace printed notices in workplaces.

The device, dubbed the EM13DX model, is roughly the size of an A4 sheet and is designed for use in environments such as retail counters, office spaces, hospitality desks, and restaurant service points.

Samsung says, the display is intended to support “rapidly changing operations,” allowing information to be updated without the recurring need to reprint physical materials.

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Digital ink and content flexibility

The company says the screen maintains a paper-like appearance, aiming to replicate the visual clarity of printed signage while shifting it into a digital format.

It relies on digital ink technology, which enables static images to remain visible without continuous power usage.

This monitor only requires power when content is refreshed, a design choice that reduces ongoing energy demand compared to traditional screens.

This allows businesses to change menus, schedules, or announcements without replacing physical materials or relying on printed updates.