This new Microsoft Teams feature will mean an end to unwanted calls — but you'll probably never get it

Stopping unwanted or unnecessary Microsoft Teams calls and meetings is about to get a lot easier thanks to a new update aimed at adding extra privacy.

The top video conferencing platform is rolling out a new feature that gives users a "private line", alongside their public number, which they will be able to share with a small selection of chosen contacts.

The feature will let Microsoft Teams users receive direct, private calls with their most important or valued contacts, "bypassing delegates, admins, or assistants", the company says.

Microsoft Teams Private Line

In its entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap, the company notes that the feature, described as, "a private second phone number that they can make available to a select set of callers to call them directly", will come with several small extra tweaks that make it stand out for those important users.

Microsoft says Teams calls made to a user's Private Line will be distinguished by a unique notification and ringtone, so they can't be confused with regular calls from non-select contacts.

The service will also only support incoming calls, meaning it could be particularly useful for executives and bosses who often find themselves chained to a desk in between meetings.

First revealed in October 2023, the feature is now rolling out, initially only to Microsoft Teams desktop users on Windows, but we'd expect a wider release soon.

The release is the latest in a series of changes to help make Microsoft Teams more useful and intuitive for users everywhere.

This includes bringing together "every type of Teams account" into a single desktop app, negating the current need for multiple versions, meaning users, whether on a work, school or personal Microsoft Teams account, will be able to log in to and enjoy the full functionality of the Teams desktop app.

The platform also recently announced it will let users hide any general Microsoft Teams channels in their workplace or organization, which it says will go some way to, "helping you focus on the channels that matter most to you".