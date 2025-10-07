This Dell 15 laptop has a fantastic amount of storage - and is exceptional value this Prime Day, so don't delay
The Dell 15 laptop can handle all your basic needs at a great price
Dell is a giant in the laptop game, and for good reason, and for Amazon Big Deals Day, the company has put on a superb sale for us. The Dell 15 may not be the most stylish laptop around - but with almost a third off at just £350 down from £450, it's perfect for a basic machine.
If you’re looking for something a bit higher spec, that can handle video editing or hard-core gaming, we’re listing all the best laptop deals we find on our Amazon Prime Day laptop deals hub - so be sure to take a look!
For its new low price, the Dell 15 laptop has a really impressive amount of storage, with 16GB RAM and 512GB - which can be upgraded to 1TB.
The AMD Ryzen 5 is admittedly not the most powerful processor on the market, but most people won’t need anything more - unless you’re playing the most demanding PC games.
It’s fairly lightweight at just 1.63 kg, and a 15.6 inch display means it’s pretty portable and something that could be comfortably carried around.
As a bonus, it comes with Windows 11, so you won’t have to worry about the hassle of migrating when Windows 10 end of life comes around next week.
Today's top Dell 15 laptop deal
Processor: Ryzen 5
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 512GB
For a basic laptop, this deal is perfect. A whopping £100 off makes this one of the best sale items we've seen across the board. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor will comfortably handle basic tasks, and the 512GB of storage is huge for this price.
Other laptop deals to consider
Processor: Intel Core 5
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
This is an older laptop, but that doesn't make the spec any less impressive for this price. The Asus Vivobook 14 comes with a Intel Core 5 processor and a very respectable 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM which can easily handle the basic tasks and more!
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB
This is a powerful configuration for a low price, with one of the latest Snapdragon X Plus processors with great all-round performance and fantastic battery life of over 24 hours. It has a 15.6" HD display for a fairly portable laptop that doesn't compromise on capability.
Processor: Snapdragon X Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 1TB
This is a huge saving on a beautiful laptop, and probably one of the best laptop deals around this Amazon Prime day, and it packs a real punch with the Snapdragon X Plus chipset - as well as delivering plenty of battery life for anyone who needs to work on-the-go.
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
