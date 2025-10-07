This Dell 15 laptop has a fantastic amount of storage - and is exceptional value this Prime Day, so don't delay

Dell is a giant in the laptop game, and for good reason, and for Amazon Big Deals Day, the company has put on a superb sale for us. The Dell 15 may not be the most stylish laptop around - but with almost a third off at just £350 down from £450, it's perfect for a basic machine.

If you’re looking for something a bit higher spec, that can handle video editing or hard-core gaming, we’re listing all the best laptop deals we find on our Amazon Prime Day laptop deals hub - so be sure to take a look!

For its new low price, the Dell 15 laptop has a really impressive amount of storage, with 16GB RAM and 512GB - which can be upgraded to 1TB.

The AMD Ryzen 5 is admittedly not the most powerful processor on the market, but most people won’t need anything more - unless you’re playing the most demanding PC games.

It’s fairly lightweight at just 1.63 kg, and a 15.6 inch display means it’s pretty portable and something that could be comfortably carried around.

As a bonus, it comes with Windows 11, so you won’t have to worry about the hassle of migrating when Windows 10 end of life comes around next week.

Today's top Dell 15 laptop deal

Save 22% Dell 15 laptop: was £449 now £349 at Dell Processor: Ryzen 5

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB For a basic laptop, this deal is perfect. A whopping £100 off makes this one of the best sale items we've seen across the board. The AMD Ryzen 5 processor will comfortably handle basic tasks, and the 512GB of storage is huge for this price.

Other laptop deals to consider

Save 33% Asus Vivobook 14: was £599 now £399 at Currys Processor: Intel Core 5

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB This is an older laptop, but that doesn't make the spec any less impressive for this price. The Asus Vivobook 14 comes with a Intel Core 5 processor and a very respectable 512GB SSD and 16GB RAM which can easily handle the basic tasks and more!

Save 29% Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge: was £699 now £499 at Currys Processor: Snapdragon X Plus

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB This is a powerful configuration for a low price, with one of the latest Snapdragon X Plus processors with great all-round performance and fantastic battery life of over 24 hours. It has a 15.6" HD display for a fairly portable laptop that doesn't compromise on capability.