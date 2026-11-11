The TP-Link LS1210GP is a solid choice for expanding a home or small business network without introducing a tangle of power adapters. With eight PoE+ ports, gigabit connectivity, and a fanless design, it can handle IP cameras, wireless access points, and other network devices.

Best For: Home and small business networks, particularly security camera installations and setups requiring several PoE-powered devices.

The Deal: Amazon.co.uk has reduced the price of the TP-Link LS1210GP from £82.99 to £49.99 for Black Friday. That's a £33 saving, or a solid 40% off.

Best TP-Link switch deal

Why we recommend it

The TP-Link LS1210GP offers nine gigabit RJ45 ports, eight of which support PoE+, alongside a gigabit SFP port for fibre connectivity. Its 20Gbps switching capacity provides enough bandwidth for multiple gigabit connections without making the switch itself an obvious bottleneck.

Each PoE+ port can deliver up to 30W, although the total power budget is limited to 61W. You can connect eight PoE devices, but you can't power all eight simultaneously at their maximum rate.

Extend Mode increases PoE transmission distance to 250 metres for surveillance installations, but this comes with a reduction in connection speed to 10Mbps on extended ports.

PoE Auto Recovery can restart unresponsive powered devices automatically, potentially saving a trip to a remotely installed camera or access point, and Isolation Mode separates traffic between connected devices.

For more of our favorites, see our guide to the best network switches we've tested.

Price context & historical value

At £49.99, the TP-Link LS1210GP currently costs £33 less than its usual £82.99 price. The combination of eight PoE+ ports, a dedicated SFP connection, and automatic device recovery makes the current price an attractive option for smaller surveillance networks.

This is the cheapest price we've seen it go for, so if you're after a network switch, we'd definitely recommend you buy it now before the price goes back up again.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the TP-Link LS1210GP if...

If you're installing several IP cameras, access points, or VoIP phones and want a quiet, straightforward gigabit switch with PoE+ support.

❌ Skip the TP-Link LS1210GP if...

If your devices collectively require more than 61W, you need 2.5Gbps networking, or you want advanced managed-switch features such as VLAN configuration via a web interface.