I've reviewed SSDs for years and these are the best ones to grab in the Black Friday deals

We're currently tracking the best Black Friday SSD and hard drives deals you can buy right now. And these are the models I recommend checking out for discounts, deals, and price-drops over the shopping season.

SSDs are credited with changing the game when it comes to data storage, offering supreme read/write speeds in a package much smaller and more efficient than a typical HDD, making them a firm favorite among high-performance computer buyers and ultra-thin laptop makers alike.

Unlike even the best hard drives, SSDs have no moving parts, so there’s less to go wrong (giving them more favorable annualized failure rates and reliability scores) and they’re much quieter.

Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other end-of-year promotions can be pretty hectic, and the choice for best SSDs and the best portable SSDs can be at its height, making now as good a time as any to get your hands on some fast and efficient storage. When comparing SSDs, make sure to check which form factor you need for your machine, as well as your storage requirements, interface, and performance.

We’ve rounded up a list of some powerful and capable SSDs that we’d be happy putting inside our machine. For more savings, check out our hub for all the best Black Friday deals.

My top black friday SSD deals

Samsung 990 PRO Series 2TB (MZ-V9P2T0B/AM) SSD: was $137 Now $120 at Amazon

Achieve sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MBps with this PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, perfect for high-performance workstations, laptops, and gaming consoles. Its nickel-coated controller helps to prevent overheating and delivers a 50% improvement in performance per watt compared with the 980 PRO. You’ll also get enhanced drive health monitoring and optimizing tools via the Samsung Magician software.

SanDisk Extreme Portable 2TB (SDSSDE61-2T00-G25) External SSD: was $150 Now $100 at Amazon

SanDisk’s portable SSD is smaller than your iPhone, and just as thin, despite packing up to 4TB of storage. This 2TB model is the sweet spot for many consumers, and with its IP65 rating, it promises to be the go-anywhere SSD you need. Users can keep their data safe with 256‐bit AES hardware encryption via password protection, and connect to most devices with the handy reversible USB-C cable, which comes with an adaptor for plugging into USB-A ports. There are more robust Extreme PRO models for true adventurers.

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB (MU-PE1T0S/AM) External SSD: was $85 Now $80 at Amazon

Available in a choice of three colors, the Samsung T7 Shield is another external storage solution for adventurers. It claims three-meter drop resistance and an IP65 rating, but most importantly, USB 3.2 speeds of up to 10Gbps that meet – and sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MBps that far exceed – Apple’s requirements for filming ProRes footage at 4K 60fps directly from the iPhone 15 Pro to an external storage device.

Crucial P3 Plus 2TB (CT2000P3PSSD8) SSD: was $190 Now $83 at Amazon

With faster read/write speeds than the regular P3 model, the P3 Plus extends its usefulness beyond everyday users to designers and gamers alike. It’s available in a choice of sizes from 500GB to 4TB and has the backing of parent company Micron, one of the world’s largest memory and storage manufacturers.

Fanxiang S100 2TB SSD: Now $70 at Amazon

A Chinese manufacturer that’s growing in popularity, Fanxiang’s SSDs models are some of the most affordable. The 2TB strikes a good balance between capacity and affordability, and has good compatibility with a SATA III connector in a 2.5” form factor. With read/write speeds of up to 550/500 MBps, there’s a lot to love about this internal SSD designed for consumers and SMB users.

Silicon Power UD85 2TB (SP02KGBP44UD8505) SSD: Now $83 at Amazon

A cheaper alternative to the popular Samsung model above, this PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD boasts read/write speeds of up to 3,600/2,800 MBps. It’s also available on Amazon in 1TB capacities, higher-speed PCIe 4.0 formats, and PCIe 3x4. Best of all, it comes with a five-year limited manufacturer warranty.

Samsung 870 EVO 500GB (MZ-77E500B/AM) SSD: Now $47 at Amazon

The Samsung 870 EVO has a more conventional 2.5” form factor and fits into the common SATA connector, which means it’s a great option for upgrading your existing laptop. It’s capable of 560/530 MBps sequential read/write speeds, which means it’s capable of handling considerable workloads, and ships with Samsung Magician 6 software for staying on top of updates, drive health, and performance.

Western Digital Green SN350 960GB (WDS960G2G0C) SSD: Now $55 at Amazon

WD’s Green line-up of storage products is designed for the everyday user and light workloads, which is reflected in its highly affordable price tag. Even so, the WD Green M.2 NVMe SSD promises some shock resistance and fast 3200/3000 MBps sequential read/write performance, which is only marginally slower than the more expensive Blue-branded model designed for content creators.