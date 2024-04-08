iDrive is adding cloud-to-cloud backup for personal Google accounts

iDrive , one of our best cloud backup service providers, is adding another string to its bow by allowing personal Google account users to back up the contents to its own service.

Per the blog post announcing the move (via Storage Newsletter ), the cloud storage service is now offering backups of Google Drive, Mail, Calendar, and Contacts, with a 10TB storage limit for $20 a year.

iDrive have form for this kind of interoperability. As we reported in March , the company began offering ‘unlimited cloud storage’ (with some catches) when backing up Microsoft 365 accounts - also for $20 a year.

Same old, same old

The sales pitch here is much the same: iDrive suggests that backing up a Google account to another cloud service (read: theirs) keeps data secure and protected from ransomware or identity theft attacks. This is, per the 3-2-1 backup strategy , objectively true, but iDrive are pulling the same rabbits out of their hat as they did in March.

In brief, these include automating the backup process three times a day, the ability to manage the backup and recovery processes directly from the iDrive interface, and what it calls ‘granular recovery’: the ability to restore individual files stored in Google Drive, rather than having to download every single file to be sifted through manually.

We think it’s good that iDrive are bringing its cloud-to-cloud backup service to more providers, and expanding it beyond business accounts. There’s nothing shocking about this news, but also no nasty surprises.

The storage limits are generous enough to compliment even the more expensive Google Drive subscriptions, making it an ideal companion subscription for solo professionals or small businesses with data that need peace of mind over their data.

