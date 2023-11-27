Amazon's best-selling standing desk is even cheaper this Cyber Monday — check out this $100 Flexispot deal

Amazon's bestselle... Flexispot Electric Standing Desk: $179.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $80 - This is one of the best deals I've seen on a standing desk this Cyber Monday. This model is a particularly good choice for desktop users with busy desks; it can comfortably handle loads up to 132lb, so your multiple monitors and hefty PC should be no problem.

Right now, you can save $80 off this Flexispot electric adjustable height standing desk at Amazon. That brings its price down to just $99.99, making it one of the best Cyber Monday standing desk deals we've seen over the past few days. Note that you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access this price as it is a Prime Exclusive. And don't forget to apply the $30 coupon to bring the price down to just under $100.

Many of us have shifted to working from home during the last few years, and if your home office furniture is starting to show the strain, Cyber Monday 2023 is a great opportunity to upgrade. This standing desk - Amazon's best-selling one at the time of writing - seems to be a no-brainer (remember that these rankings change often).

An electric desk like this gives you the option to switch between sitting and standing, and pick the perfect height for comfortable working. It's controlled via a convenient keypad on the right-hand side, and you can save three presets for quick access. Oh and don't forget to check out our Cyber Monday office chair deals to get the perfect match for your desk.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

This is this desk's absolute cheapest ever price (it dropped down to the same level last month) but it's still a huge saving and well worth checking out if you're in the market for a new workstation furniture. It's not your only option though if you're looking for a standing desk this Cyber Monday. We've rounded up a collection of other great deals from around the web so you can find the ideal one for your home office.

Vivo Adjustable Standing Desk: $179.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Opting for a standing desk with a crank rather than electronic controls is the way forward if you want to get the cheapest deal possible. It takes a little work to change the height, but this Vivo model is solid and can support up to 88lb of equipment. Use the $20 coupon to hit this price

Flexispot Seiffen Laminated Standing Desk: $309.99 $159.99 at Flexispot

Save $150 - This is a huge saving on one of Fleixspot's best-selling standing desks. There's the same discount on all desktop colors, but the black and mahogany options are cheapest. It can support up to 154lb, and you can adjust the height with a simple tap of a button. Use the chipboard option.

Flexispot EG1 Standing Desk: $299.99 $209.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - This generously sized standing desk can support loads up to 132lb, and is well suited to working from home. Its price tends to fluctuate, but this is almost the lowest it's ever been, and it's one of the best looking adjustable desks in this price bracket.

VIVO Electric 55 x 24 inch Stand Up Desk: $279.99 $259.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - We've never seen this versatile sit-stand desk discounted at Amazon before, and it's an impressive deal for Black Friday. It has three memory presets so you can switch to your ideal sitting and standing height at the press of a button, and can support loads up to 88lb.

Flexispot Kana Bamboo Standing Desk: $269.99 $259.99 at Flexispot

Save $10 - This is a hefty saving on a durable standing desk with a top made from bamboo (faster growing and less resource-intensive than wood), coated with water-resistant lacquer. This configuration can support weights up to 154lb.

Flexispot Quick Install Standing Desk: $299.99 $189.99 at Amazon

Save $110 - Some electric standing desks can be tricky to operate, but not this one, which has just two buttons on its simple control panel. It can hold up to 110lb, and includes cable management tools to keep everything neat. It's back down to its lowest price at Amazon for Black Friday.

More desk deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for desks from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.