'Simulating scientists': A new AI tool wants to make serendipitous scientific discovery less human

News
By
published

LLM4SD has been tested in fields such as chemistry, biophysics, and quantum mechanics

An AI face in profile against a digital background.
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Ryzhi)
  • Scientists have developed a new AI tool to accelerate scientific discoveries
  • LLM4SD explains the reasoning behind its predictions, for transparency
  • Instead of replacing standard machine learning models, LLM4SD improves them

An Australian research team led by Monash University has come up with a generative AI tool designed to speed up scientific discoveries. Called LLM4SD (Large Language Model 4 Scientific Discovery), the open source tool retrieves information, analyzes the data, and then generates hypotheses from it.

While LLMs are used in natural sciences, their role in scientific discovery remains largely unexplored, and unlike many validation tools, LLM4SD explains its reasoning, making its predictions more transparent (and hopefully cutting down on hallucinations).

PhD candidate Yizhen Zheng from Monash University’s Department of Data Science and AI explains, “Just like ChatGPT writes essays or solves math problems, our LLM4SD tool reads decades of scientific literature and analyses lab data to predict how molecules behave - answering questions like, ‘Can this drug cross the brain’s protective barrier?’ or ‘Will this compound dissolve in water?’”

Simulating scientists

LLM4SD was tested over 58 research tasks across physiology, physical chemistry, biophysics, and quantum mechanics, and outperformed leading scientific models, improving accuracy by up to 48% in predicting quantum properties crucial for materials design. Zheng said, “Apart from outperforming current validation tools that operate like a ‘black box,’ this system can explain its analysis process, predictions and results using simple rules, which can help scientists trust and act on its insights.”

PhD candidate Jiaxin Ju from Griffith University said, “Rather than replacing traditional machine learning models, LLM4SD enhances them by synthesizing knowledge and generating interpretable explanations”.

The team views the tool as essentially “simulating scientists”. Professor Geoff Webb from Monash University stressed the importance of AI’s role in research. “We are already fully immersed in the age of generative AI and we need to start harnessing this as much as possible to advance science, while ensuring we are developing it ethically,” he said.

The research, published in Nature Machine Intelligence and available to view on the arXiv pre-print server, was a collaboration between Monash University’s Faculty of Information Technology, Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Griffith University.

You might also like

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Exocortex
'An extension of a scientist's brain': Researchers explore AI to augment inspiration and imagination to revolutionize science
ChatGPT logo with circuitry in the background.
OpenAI’s new Deep Research is the ChatGPT AI agent we’ve been waiting for – 3 reasons why I can’t wait to use it
A hand reaching out to touch a futuristic rendering of an AI processor.
DeepSeek and the race to surpass human intelligence
Engineer, Scientists and Developers Gathered Around Illuminated Conference Table in Technology Research Center, Talking, Finding Solution and Analysing Industrial Engine Design. Close-up Hands Shot
From lab to life - atomic-scale memristors pave the way for brain-like AI and next-gen computing power
ChatGPT deep research
OpenAI reveals its most powerful tool yet, designed for "deep research"
A representative abstraction of artificial intelligence
DeepSeek and the coming AI Cambrian explosion
Latest in Pro
The socket interface of the Intel Core Ultra processor
Intel unveils its most powerful AI PCs yet - new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors pack in vPro for lightweight laptops and high-performance workstations alike
Webex by Cisco banner on a Chromebook
Cisco warns some Webex users of worrying security flaw, so patch now
Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in
Red padlock open on electric circuits network dark red background
AI-powered cyber threats are becoming the biggest worry for businesses everywhere
Woman using iMessage on iPhone
Apple to take legal action against British Government over backdoor request
AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV during our review
I reviewed the AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV and it's a staggeringly pro-grade monitor for the price
Latest in News
A hand holding a phone showing the Android Find My Device network
Android's Find My Device can now let you track your friends – and I can't decide if that's cool or creepy
Insta360 X4 360 degree camera without lens protector
Leaked DJI Osmo 360 image suggests GoPro and Insta360 should be worried – here's why
A YouTube Premium promo on a laptop screen
A cheaper YouTube Premium Lite plan just rolled out in the US – but you’ll miss out on these 4 features
Viaim RecDot AI true wireless earbuds
These AI-powered earbuds can also act as a dictaphone with transcription when left in their case
The socket interface of the Intel Core Ultra processor
Intel unveils its most powerful AI PCs yet - new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors pack in vPro for lightweight laptops and high-performance workstations alike
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia confirms that an RTX 5070 Founders Edition is coming... just not on launch day
More about pro
Webex by Cisco banner on a Chromebook

Cisco warns some Webex users of worrying security flaw, so patch now
Adobe Sensei

What is Adobe Sensei? Everything we know about Adobe's AI platform
Photo of AFL player Josh Dunkly on the pitch ahead of the AFL 2025 season

How to watch AFL 2025: live stream Aussie football online, schedule, all the details o the opening round games
See more latest
Most Popular
A hand holding a phone showing the Android Find My Device network
Android's Find My Device can now let you track your friends – and I can't decide if that's cool or creepy
Webex by Cisco banner on a Chromebook
Cisco warns some Webex users of worrying security flaw, so patch now
A YouTube Premium promo on a laptop screen
A cheaper YouTube Premium Lite plan just rolled out in the US – but you’ll miss out on these 4 features
Viaim RecDot AI true wireless earbuds
These AI-powered earbuds can also act as a dictaphone with transcription when left in their case
Insta360 X4 360 degree camera without lens protector
Leaked DJI Osmo 360 image suggests GoPro and Insta360 should be worried – here's why
The socket interface of the Intel Core Ultra processor
Intel unveils its most powerful AI PCs yet - new Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors pack in vPro for lightweight laptops and high-performance workstations alike
Image of laptop infected with malware
Ransomware criminals are now sending their demands...by snail mail?
Red padlock open on electric circuits network dark red background
AI-powered cyber threats are becoming the biggest worry for businesses everywhere
Red padlock open on electric circuits network dark red background
Aviaton firms hit by devious new polyglot malware
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Thursday, March 6 (game #368)