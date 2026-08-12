The SanDisk Desk Drive is a brilliant high-capacity portable SSD that's ideal for home, office, and small business use. Thanks to an 8TB storage space, we particularly found it well-suited for creative professionals who need quick, reliable access to large media files.

For a very limited time, the SanDisk Desk Drive 8TB SSD is £642 (was £799) at Amazon.co.uk. At the time of writing, 33% have been claimed, so you'll want to jump on this one fast.

In the US, the cheapest I've found is $900 (was $1920) at Best Buy, and a straight $900 at Amazon.

Why we recommend it

We scored the SanDisk Desk Drive 4 stars in our review, noting that the SSD "provides both speed and capacity, making it a great solution for individuals to use in homes, small offices, studios, and all other workspaces."

It's a faster high-capacity alternative to a HDD that performed very well in our tests. During our own benchmarking, we copied 1TB of images (a mix of 1200 RAW and JPG files) from an OWC CFExpress Type-B card for use in Photoshop. Transfer took just under two minutes.

We then used the drive to feed 4K video files into Final Cut Pro, and experience no dropped frames, with video editing proving a smooth experience.

We would've liked to see more software bundled with the drive, and an extra USB-C port would be even more welcome. But we can't fault the overall simplicity and performance.

Price context & historical value

This is a fair deal, in my opinion, so worth picking up based on prices from other retailers. It's not an all-time low - that came in November 2024, where it was priced at £490. The historic high was in April this year, where it was selling for £829. Still, it's a good price for a reliable high-capacity SSD. For comparison, it's currently £1430 at Argos, £829 at Currys, and completely overpriced at £2040 at Scan.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the SanDisk Desk Drive if...

You're looking for a compact SSD for your desk, lots of storage capacity, and quick file transfers. In our CrystalMark we clocked read speeds at 1032.48MB/s and write speeds at 1010.49MB/s, which is enough for most uses.

❌ Skip the SanDisk Desk Drive if...

You have absolutely no need for 8TB storage - you can find external SSDs with 1TB and 2TB for much cheaper. It's also not the fastest speeds compared to something like the latest model of the SanDisk Extreme SSD.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

A lot of people don't need such a high amount of storage, so while the deal price is good, a simpler 1TB drive will be much cheaper for general file and data storage. While it's a very compact design, it's not slim-line in the way the SanDisk Extreme range is, making it slightly bulkier in a laptop bag.