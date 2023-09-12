Salesforce unveils Einstein 1, the best way to make sense of all your data

Salesforce has unveiled Einstein 1, a new AI-powered platform that it says can connect any of your company's data to bring productivity and efficiency across your business.

Revealed at the company's Dreamforce 2023 event in San Francisco, Einstein 1 offers what the CRM giant calls, "the trusted AI platform for customer companies".

Built to be low-code and open to all, Salesforce says Einstein 1, which also integrates its Data Cloud, is grounded in the company's broad metadata framework, able to bring together data from the likes of Slack, Tableau and Mulesoft, as well as integrations with the likes of Google Workspace and Microsoft 365.

Einstein 1

Salesforce says the launch of Einstein 1 was motivated by several factors, chief among which is a growing sense that customer data is becoming highly fragmented, with companies using large numbers of apps.

As enterprise data stacks become ever more complex and siloed islands of customer data get to be a growing challenge for IT teams, Salesforce now thinks it has the answer.

The company likened its metadata framework to having a common language spoken by different applications built on the same Salesforce platform, creating a unified view of the data across a business, no matter how it might be structured and stored within internal systems.

Einstein 1 Data Cloud is also able to bring together and harmonize data from customers, enterprise, telemetry and apps such as Slack to create a single view of the customer being targeted.

The new platform will also integrate the new Einstein AI and Copilot platforms, giving companies an ever more powerful way to create customized prompts, skills and AI models to help them do business the way they need to.

“A company’s AI strategy is only as good as its data strategy,” said Parker Harris, Co-Founder and CTO, Salesforce. “We pioneered the metadata framework nearly 25 years ago to seamlessly bridge data across applications. It's the connective tissue that fuels innovation. Now, with Data Cloud and Einstein AI native on the Einstein 1 Platform, companies can easily create AI-powered apps and workflows that supercharge productivity, reduce costs and deliver amazing customer experiences.”

In addition to the launch, Salesforce also revealed every Sales Cloud and Service Cloud customer with an Unlimited Edition or Enterprise Edition subscription will get a free Data Cloud Starter, giving the ability to unify 10,000 customer profiles.

The news follows Salesforce's launch of Einstein GPT back in May 2023, which can be connected to OpenAI’s models or an external model of the customer’s choice.

Natural language prompts will allow salespeople to create customized emails to clients, generate specific responses, create marketing material, and even write code for developers.