Dreamforce 2023 live blog - day one keynote, news and updates from Salesforce

Refresh

Benioff notes that, "we're inspired to see business is the greatest platform for change"- with the company still giving 1% of its equity, and contributing 8.3 million hours volunteering, as well as working with around 54,000 non-profits. The company is also donating $20 million more to public schools in San Francisco and Oakland.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore) Benioff says this is the most sustainable Dreamforce yet, with 74% of structures recycled or re-used. He adds that Salesforce is the 3rd largest software company in the world - except in Japan, where it is #2.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore) "We're going to have nothing but fun times over the next few days," Benioff says, thanking everyone with the traditional Mahalo. "We've been on these stages now for 25 years...there's a lot of good days, and a lot of bad days...but we are deeply grateful for you," he tells his employees.

After a brief introduction - and some music from none other than Dave Matthews, it's time for the main event. Following an intro video narrated by future Dreamfroce keynoter Matthew McConaghey, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff takes to the stage to rapturous applause from an adoring crowd.

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore) As is tradition, we have the usual Hawaiian welcome - a very spiritual start to what will be a very tech-heavy morning...

(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore) We're seated and ready for the keynote, and it's a typically Salesforce-y start to the date - ukelele music, Trailblazers in bright gold blazers, and Disney-esque giant mascots welcoming people in (Astro is always our favorite). Half an hour to go...

Speaking of AI, we've already had a look at some of the big news to come out of Dreamforce this morning - the company has released Einstein 1, a supercharged AI platform that brings together data from all your various platforms to create intelligent and useful suggestions. You can read our full article above, but the launch is a key indicator that AI is going to be a major theme at Dreamforce this year.

Today's opening keynote is due to kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, and you can follow it live on the Dreamforce website here. As usual, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff will lead proceeding, but we're expecting a host of special guests, and for AI to play a central role.