Dreamforce 2023 live blog - day one keynote, news and updates from Salesforce
We're live in San Francisco for the first day of Dreamforce 2023
We're live in San Francisco for Dreamforce 2023, the annual conference hosted by CRM company Salesforce.
Over the course of the three-day show, we're expecting Salesforce to unveil a range of product updates, with AI undoubtedly set to take center stage.
Salesforce co-CEO Marc Benioff will be taking to the stage today for his traditional opening keynote, and we're expecting a raft of announcements and releases - along with a few surprises
We're going to be live at the keynote, so for all the news and updates, check out our full live blog below...
Benioff notes that, "we're inspired to see business is the greatest platform for change"- with the company still giving 1% of its equity, and contributing 8.3 million hours volunteering, as well as working with around 54,000 non-profits.
The company is also donating $20 million more to public schools in San Francisco and Oakland.
Benioff says this is the most sustainable Dreamforce yet, with 74% of structures recycled or re-used.
He adds that Salesforce is the 3rd largest software company in the world - except in Japan, where it is #2.
"We're going to have nothing but fun times over the next few days," Benioff says, thanking everyone with the traditional Mahalo.
"We've been on these stages now for 25 years...there's a lot of good days, and a lot of bad days...but we are deeply grateful for you," he tells his employees.
After a brief introduction - and some music from none other than Dave Matthews, it's time for the main event.
Following an intro video narrated by future Dreamfroce keynoter Matthew McConaghey, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff takes to the stage to rapturous applause from an adoring crowd.
As is tradition, we have the usual Hawaiian welcome - a very spiritual start to what will be a very tech-heavy morning...
We're seated and ready for the keynote, and it's a typically Salesforce-y start to the date - ukelele music, Trailblazers in bright gold blazers, and Disney-esque giant mascots welcoming people in (Astro is always our favorite).
Speaking of AI, we've already had a look at some of the big news to come out of Dreamforce this morning - the company has released Einstein 1, a supercharged AI platform that brings together data from all your various platforms to create intelligent and useful suggestions.
You can read our full article above, but the launch is a key indicator that AI is going to be a major theme at Dreamforce this year.
Today's opening keynote is due to kick off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST, and you can follow it live on the Dreamforce website here.
As usual, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff will lead proceeding, but we're expecting a host of special guests, and for AI to play a central role.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog covering Dreamforce 2023!
Salesforce's annual conference is always a highlight of the B2B technology calendar, and we're here in San Francisco to bring you all the news and updates.
So what are we expecting this year? Short answer...AI, and lots of it. Salesforce has always been at the forefront of AI innovation, so we're expecting a whole heap of AI to help its customers around the world.
