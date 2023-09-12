Einstein Copilot is here to supercharge your Salesforce CRM with AI

Salesforce has become the latest tech giant to unveil an AI-powered assistant with the launch of Einstein Copilot.

Revealed at the company's Dreamforce 2023 event in San Francisco, Einstein Copilot looks to benefit businesses of all sizes, specifically those that utilize the company's CRM and other tools, in a bid to open up AI tools to millions more Salesforce customers.

The company says the main USP of Einstein Copilot is that it is integrated directly within Salesforce, meaning it can utilize company data, and comes with its own in-built Studio platform to allow companies to create and customize their own apps and services.

Einstein Copilot

Users will be able to ask questions in natural language, and receive "relevant and trustworthy" answers created using Salesforce Data Cloud. It can also drill down to provide answers or recommendations to solve incredibly specific tasks such as building digital storefronts, drafting custom code, creating data visualizations, or providing sales associates with the recommended steps they need to close a deal fast.

The company says Einstein Copilot can apply to a wide variety of workplace situations, from creating research reports and meeting preparation, to automatically updating account information in Salesforce.

Agents can also use the tool to create and send out personalized answers to customer queries directly in the search page, greatly improving the customer-agent experience to keep the former coming back for more purchases in the future.

Video calls can also be summarised, next steps created, and even customer sentiment identified using Copilot, and marketing teams can automatically generate specific and detailed email copy for campaigns.

Developers can also use natural language prompts to generate Apex code, as well as using Einstein AI for suggestions for more effective and accurate code, and scanning for code vulnerabilities.

And as mentioned, any companies looking to customize the new platform can use the additional new Einstein Copilot Studio to tailor-make relevant prompts, skills, and AI models to accomplish specific sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT tasks.

Einstein Copilot Studio contains a Prompt Builder, allowing customers who want to customize the prompt templates in Einstein GPT (such as making chat reply recommendations more personalized to your brand voice) and Skills Builder, which allows users to teach copilots to perform new actions for you, including the ability to control and designate which workflows the copilot has access to.

Both Einstein Copilot and Copilot Studio will be available in pilot within the next few weeks.

The news follows Salesforce's launch of Einstein GPT back in May 2023, which can be connected to OpenAI’s models or an external model of the customer’s choice.

Natural language prompts will allow salespeople to create customized emails to clients, generate specific responses, create marketing material, and even write code for developers.