Salesforce is bringing AI into the CRM game

Salesforce has announced it’s rolling out a new generative AI platform to help workers optimize and streamline their workloads.

The company says its Einstein GPT (opens in new tab) offering is the world’s first AI CRM technology, and that “every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction” will be able to benefit from the time-saving technology.

Einstein has been a common part of Salesforce's technology tools over the last few years, giving workers an AI boost when it comes to analyzing vast amounts of data to gather useful insights - but now the company is looking to take this to the next level.

Salesforce Einstein GPT

The company outlined how Einstein GPT will "infuse Salesforce’s proprietary AI models with generative AI technology from an ecosystem of partners and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud.”

It can then be connected to OpenAI’s models or an external model of the customer’s choice.

Natural language prompts will allow salespeople to create customized emails to clients, generate specific responses, create marketing material, and even write code for developers.

“The world is experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technologies and generative AI," noted Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

"This comes at a pivotal moment as every company is focused on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated, and personalized ways”.

Tableau, MuleSoft, and Slack - all Salesforce-owned brands - will also benefit from Einstein GPT integration.

Beyond this, the company’s global investment arm Salesforce Ventures has announced a Generative AI Fund worth $250 million, designed to support high-potential startups and “spark the development of responsible, trusted, and generative AI.”

This comes at a time when the company is facing increasing pressure from activist investors to cut costs and potentially even the jobs of even more workers after a mass layoff in January that saw around 10% of the headcount leave.