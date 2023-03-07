Microsoft wants there to be no escape from OpenAI in your business

Audio player loading…

Microsoft’s involvement with OpenAI - the company behind the popular AI bot ChatGPT - has not gone unnoticed. In a matter of just a few weeks, the company has funneled AI into just about every one of its products imaginable, or otherwise alluded to its future implementation.

While ChatGPT has proven a huge success with individuals, Microsoft seems to be spending a large portion of its time delivering artificial intelligence tools to its business customers.

The latest - Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot (opens in new tab) - is designed to improve the experience across sales, service, marketing, and the supply chain. The company claims that this is the “first AI copilot natively built-in to both CRM and ERP applications”.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Copilot

Microsoft hopes that embedding artificial intelligence into its CRM products will help its customers to save time, and therefore money, helping them to build a more profitable business and in turn, stay loyal to Microsoft.

Dynamics 365 Sales and Viva Sales will benefit from the possibility of AI-generated emails. As previewed last month , AI email replies will become generally available on March 15, along with further enhancements and email customization options. A simple feedback prompt will help Microsoft to know whether the tool is providing useful results as it looks to continue improving the product.

AI-generated meeting summaries will become available in public preview as part of this update, writing up Microsoft Teams calls within the company's email provider Outlook. It can also draft email replies to customers, taking care of the typically time-consuming task for call center workers.

Besides sales, Copilot also has Dynamics 365 Customer Service in mind as it seeks to pull up relevant information to handle queries from trusted documents, websites, and other sources.

Other areas getting the AI treatment include Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, Dynamics 365 Marketing, Dynamics 365 Business Central, and Supply Chain Management.

The waitlist (opens in new tab) is now open for customers as part of the limited preview, and while a full release is likely far away, the announcement serves as a clear indication of where Microsoft is heading as it begins to adopt AI more widely.