BlackBerry patents resurface in lawsuit targeting modern printer technologies

Brother faces claims of willful infringement over legacy mobile innovations

Patent firms push for damages and sweeping product redesigns

Two patent firms have launched a lawsuit against Brother Industries that traces back to BlackBerry’s old mobile patents.

The complaint from Malikie Innovations and Key Patent Innovations alleges Brother’s printers and multifunction devices use secure wireless links, data encoding methods, and touchscreen interfaces originally developed for BlackBerry phones.

These four patents now sit in Malikie’s portfolio after BlackBerry sold off much of its non-core IP to Key Patent Innovations in 2023.

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Why this lawsuit matters for the printer industry

The plaintiffs claim that Brother continued using the patented technology despite prior awareness and licensing opportunities, which has led to allegations of willful infringement, which could result in enhanced penalties beyond standard damages.

The lawsuit seeks monetary damages, enhanced penalties, and a permanent injunction against Brother.

A permanent injunction could force the company to redesign its products or disrupt sales entirely - which would not only hurt Brother, but it could also set a precedent for other printer manufacturers.

Patent holders are increasingly targeting embedded software and connectivity features, putting the entire printer industry on notice.