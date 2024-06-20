Proton Drive launches new backup service for iOS

Proton, creator of one of the best password managers and best VPNs, has released a new dedicated secure iOS backup service for Proton Drive.

The new solution follows closely behind the launch of a similar solution for Android last year, and uses end-to-end encryption to fully encrypt photos before they are uploaded to Proton Drive.

The solution allows users to quickly and securely backup their photos from an iPhone - especially useful if they contain sensitive or private personal information.

Proton Drive for iOS

The new iOS offering provides a range of features tailored to Apple fans, including cross device access, private and secure photo backup, easy setup and usage, offline access, enhanced breach security, and more.

"Photos in Proton Drive goes beyond many backup products – offering original quality photo backup, so you can know your images are kept as safe as the day you took them," said Anant Vijay Singh, Product Management Lead at Proton.

"With Photos in Proton Drive, you'll never run out of storage on your phone again, and you'll be able to access photos from all your devices in one place. Unlike cloud storage services from Big Tech, Proton Drive's use of end-to-end encryption ensures your private photos cannot be leaked, even in the unlikely event that Proton Drive itself is breached.”

“Apple and other tech giants have long compromised user privacy for convenience. At Proton, we believe you shouldn't have to choose between privacy and usability,” Singh concluded.

The new product comes just days after Proton announced it was going non-profit to better focus on community needs and to protect itself against hostile takeovers. Proton Drive is available at a range of price points, as well as business plans.