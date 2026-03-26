Protect your devices from AI scams, malware, and identity theft for under $30 — Norton 360 Premium is 'the antivirus deal to go for' in Amazon's Big Spring Sale

Our security writer Ben believes this is the antivirus deal to go for in the Big Spring Sale - aNorton 360 Premium 2026 one-year pre-paid subscription is now $30 (was $100) at Amazon. It's a massive price cut for multi-device protection that protects nearly every aspect of your digital life for the whole year.

This package secures up to 10 devices, including PCs, Macs, smartphones, and tablets, which is ideal as most households have a mix of hardware these days.

Built-in AI-powered scam protection helps flag suspicious messages and links, while the Genie assistant offers speedy guidance when something doesn’t feel right. For more tech deals, check our Amazon Big Spring Sale live hub.

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Today's top security suite deal

Save $70 Norton 360 Premium 2026: was $99.99 now $29.99 at Amazon This security suite protects multiple devices from modern threats like phishing, ransomware, and fake messages that try to steal personal information. It also includes encrypted browsing, dark web monitoring, and cloud backup, helping keep files, passwords, and sensitive data safer across everyday devices and connections.

Public Wi-Fi networks remain a weak point for security, so the included VPN encrypts your internet connection, making it much harder for hackers to intercept personal details like passwords or financial information while browsing, streaming, or shopping online.

Identity theft risks continue to grow as stolen data circulates through hidden online marketplaces. Norton's Dark web monitoring keeps watch for your personal information and sends alerts if it appears in places known for trading stolen credentials or account details.

Real-time threat detection works in the background to block viruses, ransomware, and emerging malware without slowing everyday performance, and cloud backup support lets you store up to 75GB of important files and photos online.

If ransomware locks your system or a hard drive fails unexpectedly, those stored files remain safe and easily accessible.

Online threats aren’t what they used to be, and scams now show up everywhere from emails and fake websites to text messages that look completely convincing. Phishing attempts, ransomware attacks, and data leaks have become everyday risks, especially as more or our personal information lives online and across multiple devices.

At just $30 for extensive coverage across 10 devices, this is a great deal taht gives you peace of mind for a year, after which it will auto-renew automatically, although you can cancel at any time before that happens.

For even more choices, check out the best antivirus software we've tested and reviewed.

More of today's best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals