Power 50 2023: Our first ten nominees revealed!
Here are the first 10 members of the Power 50 2023
After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the first ten members of the 2023 Power 50.
Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2023, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.
TechRadar Pro will be revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2023 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards on Thursday September 21.
Congratulations to:
41. Mark Trundle, Consumer Sales Director, Samsung UK & Ireland
42. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions
43. Matt Green, Director, The iOutlet
44. Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony
45. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, EGE Ltd
46. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo
47. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions
48. Craig Smith, MD, Mazuma Mobile
49. Charleen Fang, MD, Oppo UK
50. Fergal Donovan, Reigional President - Europe, PCS Wireless
- For more information on our Power 50 or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact kate.smith@futurenet.com
The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.
It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.
Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year:
- 2022: Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
- 2021: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK
