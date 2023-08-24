Power 50 2023: Our first ten nominees revealed!

After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the first ten members of the 2023 Power 50.

Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2023, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

TechRadar Pro will be revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2023 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards on Thursday September 21.

Congratulations to:

41. Mark Trundle, Consumer Sales Director, Samsung UK & Ireland

42. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions

43. Matt Green, Director, The iOutlet

44. Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony

45. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, EGE Ltd

46. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo

47. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions

48. Craig Smith, MD, Mazuma Mobile

49. Charleen Fang, MD, Oppo UK

50. Fergal Donovan, Reigional President - Europe, PCS Wireless

The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.

It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year: