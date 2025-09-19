Mobile Industry Awards 2025 - all our winners revealed!
Who took the top prizes at this year's Mobile Industry Awards?
The UK mobile industry gathered together in London last night to celebrate the 2025 Mobile Industry Awards.
Marking our 23rd year in 2025, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
The great and good were all in attendance for the MIA 2025, but who went home with the prizes? Here's our list of all the night's winners....
Our MIA 2025 winners are...
Future Stars in association with VodafoneThree:
Aaliyah Salih
Claudia Redding
Joshua Perryman
Kirby Panico
Innovation of the Year Product or Service Virgin Media O2’s 5G DRIVE Project and Starlink Integration
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider plan.com
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service Barclays Tech Pack
Best Repair Service TMT First
Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service sponsored by Compare and Recycle The iOutlet
Best Reseller and/or Distributor Bamboo Connect
Sustainability Initiative of the Year sponsored by Sky Mobile Kid-A
Retailer of the Year EE Retail
Distributor of the Year ege
Marketing Campaign of the Year Becoming The Nation's Network - Vodafone
Team of the Year Tesco Mobile
Best Customer Service Pure Communication Group
Best Place to Work Samsung UK
Best MVNO Sky Mobile
Best eSIM Provider eROAMING eSIM
Best Network for Business Vodafone Business UK
Best SIM Only Network sponsored by GK Telecoms Lebara Mobile
Best Network for Consumers sponsored by Likewize EE
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year Belkin International
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Lebara Samsung
Person of the Year (Power 50 Winner) Max Taylor, CEO VodafoneThree
The great news is that we will be back next year for the Mobile Industry Awards 2026!
Details on table booking and sponsorship will be open soon, so stay tuned to the MIA website for all the latest information...and see you in 2026!
