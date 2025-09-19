Mobile Industry Awards 2025 - all our winners revealed!

The UK mobile industry gathered together in London last night to celebrate the 2025 Mobile Industry Awards.

Marking our 23rd year in 2025, the Mobile Industry Awards represent the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The great and good were all in attendance for the MIA 2025, but who went home with the prizes? Here's our list of all the night's winners....

Our MIA 2025 winners are...

Future Stars in association with VodafoneThree:

Aaliyah Salih

Claudia Redding

Joshua Perryman

Kirby Panico

Innovation of the Year Product or Service Virgin Media O2’s 5G DRIVE Project and Starlink Integration

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider plan.com

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service Barclays Tech Pack

Best Repair Service TMT First

Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service sponsored by Compare and Recycle The iOutlet

Best Reseller and/or Distributor Bamboo Connect

Sustainability Initiative of the Year sponsored by Sky Mobile Kid-A

Retailer of the Year EE Retail

Distributor of the Year ege

Marketing Campaign of the Year Becoming The Nation's Network - Vodafone

Team of the Year Tesco Mobile

Best Customer Service Pure Communication Group

Best Place to Work Samsung UK

Best MVNO Sky Mobile

Best eSIM Provider eROAMING eSIM

Best Network for Business Vodafone Business UK

Best SIM Only Network sponsored by GK Telecoms Lebara Mobile

Best Network for Consumers sponsored by Likewize EE

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year Belkin International

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year sponsored by Lebara Samsung

Person of the Year (Power 50 Winner) Max Taylor, CEO VodafoneThree

The great news is that we will be back next year for the Mobile Industry Awards 2026!

Details on table booking and sponsorship will be open soon, so stay tuned to the MIA website for all the latest information...and see you in 2026!