Obscure Chinese brand beats HP, Dell, Lenovo to deliver first tablet with AMD's latest Ryzen 8000 CPU — you can even use it as a portable monitor and here's how it works

Minisforum, best known for its range of mini PCs, has launched the world's first 3-in-1 Windows tablet powered by AMD's latest Ryzen 8000 CPU. The tablet, named V3, also doubles as a portable monitor, offering flexibility for users on the go.

The 14-inch LCD screen has a resolution of 2560x1600 and a 165Hz frame rate and 500nit brightness. It supports VLink (DP-in video input), which allows the tablet to serve as a secondary screen.

The V3 is powered by a Ryzen 7 flagship processor backed up by AMD Radeon 780M graphics and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Storage comes in the form of an M.2 PCIe 2280 SSD up to 2TB capacity.

Active pen and detachable keyboard

There are two USB4, full function, Type-C ports and one USB-C, VLink (DP-in) and a SD card slot. Connectivity is provided in the form of WIFI 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.3.

It comes with a detachable keyboard with backlight and an active pen for writing and drawing.

One of the standout features of the V3 is its cooling system. It is equipped with dual fans and four copper tube cooling, which ensures sustained performance at 28W. This means users can expect the tablet to handle high-intensity tasks without overheating or slowing down. There are three energy modes on offer – power saver, balance, and high performance - and you can switch between these using the system management dashboard,

In terms of software, the V3 runs Windows 11 Pro and is designed to work seamlessly with Microsoft 365 Copilot.

No word on pricing or availability at the moment, but Minisforum says it expects to start accepting pre-orders by the end of March.