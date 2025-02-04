Need a heavy-duty printer? These models can handle large workloads with ease

For businesses and professionals requiring reliable, high-performance printing solutions, finding a printer designed to handle substantial workloads is critical.

Heavy-duty printers are equipped to manage high-capacity paper trays, long-lasting cartridges, and energy-efficient yet robust printing operations. If you are running a small business, or need a reliable home printer, you've come to the right place.

When selecting a heavy-duty printer, it is important to prioritize paper tray capacity for fewer refills, high-yield cartridges to reduce costs, and energy efficiency to manage power expenses. Here are six high-performing printers that excel in demanding environments:

1. HP DesignJet T650

The HP DesignJet T650 is a versatile large-format printer designed primarily for professionals in architecture and engineering who require high-quality prints of detailed blueprints and technical drawings.

This printer is capable of producing prints up to the enormous A0 size. This beast can print an A1 page in just 25 seconds and supports a maximum print resolution of 2400 x 1200 optimized dots per inch, ensuring that the output is highly accurate.

This device uses the HP 712 ink cartridges with a capacity of 29ml for color inks and 80ml for black ink, allowing for a substantial page yield of up to 1,200 pages for color cartridges and even more for black cartridges. The cartridge capacity reduces the frequency of replacements, making it an efficient choice for heavy-duty printing needs. The HP DesignJet T650 also supports automatic sheet feeder and roll feed capabilities, along with an automatic horizontal cutter.

2. Canon imageCLASS LBP236dw

This is one of the most affordable printers on this list. Priced at about $299, the LBP236dw wireless printer has a maximum paper capacity of 900 sheets, consisting of a 250-sheet standard tray and a 100-sheet multipurpose tray. In addition, users can opt for an optional 550-sheet drawer to further enhance its capacity

The LBP236dw excels in performance with a print speed of up to 40 pages per minute (ppm), which is particularly advantageous for offices that require quick turnaround times on documents. It boasts a first-page output time of just 5.5 seconds, allowing users to receive their printed materials quickly. This printer also supports automatic duplex printing at speeds of up to 31.9 images per minute (ipm). In terms of operational efficiency, the Canon imageCLASS LBP236dw utilizes a high-capacity black toner cartridge capable of yielding up to 10,000 pages before needing to be replaced.

3. HP LaserJet Enterprise M856x

The HP Colour LaserJet Enterprise M856x is engineered for large enterprises, offering exceptional performance tailored for high-volume printing tasks. With a robust paper tray capacity of 2,300 sheets and an output tray that holds up to 500 sheets - this printer is designed to handle extensive workloads without frequent interruptions. Its high-capacity cartridges are capable of printing approximately 13,000 pages each for both black and color.

The M856x features a print speed of up to 55 pages per minute for both black and color documents which is complemented by its capability to print on various paper sizes, including up to 11x17 inches, making it versatile for users with diverse printing needs. However, it is important to note that the 870 watts power consumption of this device is a downside. Despite this, it boasts a high monthly duty cycle of up to 250,000 pages.

4. HP LaserJet Enterprise M507dn

The HP LaserJet Enterprise M507dn is a beefy monochrome laser printer designed to meet the demanding needs of small to medium-sized businesses. This device supports a print speed of up to 45 pages per minute (ppm) and a maximum print resolution of 1200 x 1200 dpi.

Its paper tray has a total input capacity of 1,550 sheets, which includes a 550-sheet input tray and a 100-sheet multipurpose tray. In terms of cartridge longevity, the HP LaserJet Enterprise M507dn uses high-capacity toner cartridges that yield up to 5,000 pages.

Setting this printer apart from the crowd is it's over 200 embedded security measures to protect sensitive information and prevent unauthorized access.

5. Brother HL-L5210DWT

The Brother HL-L5210DWT features a dual paper tray configuration which allows for a capacity of 770 sheets in the input tray and 150 sheets in the output tray. With a price tag of $379.99, this printer is particularly well-suited for small to medium-sized workspaces.

In terms of performance, the Brother HL-L5210DWT can print up to 3,000 pages in black. This high yield not only reduces the frequency of cartridge replacements but also contributes to lower operational costs over time.

6. HP LaserJet Enterprise Flow MFP M528z

The HP LaserJet Enterprise Flow MFP M528z is, as the name suggest, and enterprise oriented printer combining printing, scanning, and copying for busy workplaces that require efficient document management. With a paper tray capacity of 1,550 sheets for input and 250 sheets for output, it minimizes the need for frequent paper refills.

This model boasts decent cartridge capacity, with the black cartridge capable of printing up to 5,000 pages, but the power consumption can rise as high as 629 watts during printing, so eco-warrior beware. This heavy-duty printer also offers automatic duplex printing and an auto document feeder.

