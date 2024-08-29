Nearly all UK businesses are ready for AI - but can they now take advantage?

New research has revealed a troubling gap between the AI ambitions of businesses in the UK and Ireland and their actual readiness to implement artificial intelligence strategies.

Almost all (96%) of the companies surveyed by HPE have already set, or are in the process of setting up, AI goals, however only one-third (32%) of IT leaders believe their organization is ready to reap the rewards.

Moreover, the study explores challenges surrounding data readiness, strategy alignment, security and governance, and their impact on the successful rollout of artificial intelligence within organizations.

Companies want to use AI, but leaders are still concerned

HPE’s report of 400 IT leaders from various sectors across the UK and Ireland highlights the difference between AI enthusiasm and preparedness on a practical level. Despite nearly every participating company (94%) planning to increase its AI budget this year, HPE Chief Technologist for AI Matt Armstrong-Barnes noted: “Businesses are investing in AI without first taking a holistic view of the technology and how to implement it.”

Armstrong-Barnes also noted the “misalignment between departments and fragmentation that limits [AI’s] potential.”

Alarmingly, only 6% of businesses can perform real-time data operations essential for innovation, with fewer than one in three (29%) boasting established data governance models. Moreover, two in five (40%) don’t feel ready to handle key data preparation, such as accessing, storing and analyzing data. With a solid data foundation proving vital when it comes to adopting artificial intelligence, the figures paint a poor picture of companies’ readiness.

HPE also explored AI infrastructure, revealing that while 92% believe their network steps can support AI traffic, not even half fully understood the demands of various AI workloads.

“If business continue their current approach to AI, it will adversely impact their long-term success," Armstrong-Barnes summarized, "businesses need to take the necessary steps and lay the groundwork for their deployments so they don’t run before they can walk.”