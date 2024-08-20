Many businesses are still holding back on spending big when it comes to AI

Despite the ongoing buzz surrounding artificial intelligence (AI), new research has revealed a cautious approach among top executives to integrating the technology in some organizations.

A report, from WordPress VIP found there appears to still be widespread hesitation when it comes to integrating AI into budgets.

The company noted three in five (60%) C-level executives haven’t yet allocated specific funds for AI, even though three-quarters anticipate doing so in the coming year.

AI spend could be even bigger

The reluctance to allocate large budgets to AI highlights uncertainty in the C-suite about whether the technology is ready to revolutionize businesses. While many execs recognize AI’s potential, particularly when it comes to SEO, data analysis and content recommendations, a large number are still uncertain about using AI for content generation.

Besides uncertain attitudes, many businesses lack the right foundations. Only one-third (30%) of executives said their organization had a data-driven content strategy, with half indicating it wasn’t data-driven at all.

Early concerns that AI could replace human workers continue to be challenged with WordPress VIP’s report, which found that only half (52%) believe that AI could even effectively supplement human work, let alone serve as a viable replacement.

Looking ahead, the report asserts that AI is in its early adoption phase, and the tech is more likely to centre around supporting tools like SEO optimization, data analysis and content recommendations rather than pure content generation.

