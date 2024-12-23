Microsoft Teams Rooms introduces digital signage and AI features to revolutionize hybrid workspaces

New Microsoft Teams Rooms features transform meeting spaces into communication hubs

Flexibility for hybrid meetings with third-party platform integration

IntelliFrame technology optimizes remote attendee engagement and visibility

As the demand for hybrid work solutions grows, Microsoft Teams Rooms is adding digital signage and advanced AI tools aimed at fostering greater collaboration in the workplace.

The new features allow for displays to function in signage mode when not in active use for meetings. It also enables organizations to broadcast company information, announcements, or multimedia content, transforming meeting spaces into hubs for communication.

Furthermore, it integrates two content management systems (CMS), Appspace and XOGO, which allows for streamlined onboarding and management of Teams Rooms devices within these CMS platforms.

Microsoft Teams Rooms digital signage

In a blog post, Microsoft outlined how it released signage mode to boost communication. When a display is not in use, it can be set to signage mode which enables it to intermittently display specific information like upcoming events, company news, internal campaigns etc.

Also, through the Teams Rooms Pro Management portal, users can configure digital signage settings, select preferred CMS providers, and manage content from a central location. For organizations using different CMS systems, custom web URLs can be added as signage sources, providing flexibility beyond the pre-integrated solutions.

Additionally, the signage mode can be activated based on a timer, which specifies idle display time, automatically switching off before scheduled meetings to prepare for use.

Microsoft is also rolling out new AI-driven features designed to enhance online collaboration in Teams Rooms, using Copilot to will provide intelligent meeting recaps and action items, aiming to improve information retention and foster productivity for in-person, remote, and hybrid meetings alike.

Teams Rooms will use Microsoft’s speaker recognition technology to isolate individual voices, even in noisy environments, allowing participants in busy or shared workspaces to communicate more effectively. These Copilot capabilities will eventually even extend to impromptu meetings held in person, allowing users to activate the assistant even without a formal meeting set up.

To ensure an inclusive experience for remote attendees, Microsoft has implemented IntelliFrame, a feature that individually frames participants to improve engagement and visibility, including automatic camera switching, selecting the best view based on multiple in-room camera angles, promising a more immersive experience for remote attendees.

Recognizing the evolving nature of the workplace, Microsoft has introduced improvements for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) meeting rooms and bookable desks. New updates, like shared display mode, allow users to easily share content while preserving privacy for desktop items, and also add intelligent audio features including speaker recognition.

Furthermore, IT administrators can gain access to valuable data for inventory management and space planning through the Teams Rooms Pro Management portal. The portal’s new remote management features provide a centralized solution for overseeing Teams Rooms and Surface Hub devices, enabling IT staff to configure software, troubleshoot issues, and maintain system performance remotely.

For cross-platform collaboration, Microsoft is expanding SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) compatibility, enabling Teams Rooms to connect seamlessly with third-party conferencing services like Google Meet, Zoom, Cisco Webex, and others.