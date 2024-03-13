Microsoft Teams could finally be a lot more mobile-friendly with this new update

Using Microsoft Teams on a smartphone should soon be a lot more straightforward thanks to a new update from the company.

The video conferencing service has announced it is working on a new feature that will allow users a much simpler way to take and carry out calls on their device.

The update will mean that when using the platform on a mobile device, users can now transfer their ongoing Teams calls to the phone's native dialer, without any disruption or loss of context.

Microsoft Teams mobile call transfer

The change should mean that Teams users are able to handle and take part in more calls, no longer needing to fiddle between different apps and dialers, which can lead to annoying drop-outs or interruptions.

It should also make taking and participating in Microsoft Teams calls much easier when travelling or on the move, for example while driving or on a train.

The update is currently listed in the official Microsoft 365 roadmap as "in development", but has an expected rollout start date of April 2024, meaning users shouldn't have too long to wait to start using it.

Upon release, it will be available to Android and iOS users alike, and to users across the world.

The update is the latest from Microsoft as it looks to ensure Teams on mobile is an effective and efficient tool for users everywhere - including a new Microsoft Teams mobile layout that it says makes navigating around the Android and iOS apps a lot simpler, allowing users to quickly and easily find the channels or chats they need.

This includes a tweak that now shows the live status of a meeting, with the Teams calendar on mobile devices providing much more detail on what exactly is happening before you join a call, including the avatars of the participants who have already joined, as well as a new simplified way for users to join Microsoft Teams meetings when using a smartphone, removing some of the unnecessary steps and making sure users are set up the way they like when joining a call.