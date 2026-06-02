China launches Sphere-style attractions at a fraction of Vegas costs.

Chinese developers pursue cultural storytelling instead of spectacle alone.

Tiangong Nova brings 16K immersive entertainment to regional audiences.

China is preparing to open two immersive spherical entertainment venues that draw inevitable comparisons with the famous Las Vegas Sphere while costing dramatically less to build.

Although both projects are considerably smaller than their American counterparts, developers appear focused on lowering costs.

Dubbed Tiangong Nova and West Bund Starry Sky, these centers seek to create regional attractions capable of supporting tourism, culture, and digital entertainment experiences.

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China embraces a more affordable sphere model

Tiangong Nova is scheduled to open in Qianjiang, a city in Hubei province often referred to domestically as China's lobster capital.

The structure rises approximately 46.5 meters above ground and integrates a dome measuring 54 meters across, making it much smaller than the Las Vegas Sphere.

Its exterior includes roughly 7,500 square meters of curved LED displays, while the interior contains approximately 3,200 square meters of acoustically transparent LED panels capable of displaying 16K ultra-high-definition content.

Described as "the city's most dazzling visual symbol," there are expectations that the venue could become a major local landmark.

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Unlike the Las Vegas Sphere, which is a huge and diverse entertainment hub, Tiangong Nova uses a more streamlined entertainment approach.

It primarily focuses on concerts and large entertainment productions, developed around regional cultural themes connected to the historic Chu civilization.

The developers have already commissioned original 16K productions inspired by local heritage.

This includes content created with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ang Lee, known internationally for directing Life of Pi.

Shanghai prepares its own rival attraction

The West Bund Starry Sky is planned for Shanghai, with construction expected to begin later this year.

The project carries an estimated budget of 1.2 billion yuan, or approximately $177 million.

Though the investment seems huge, it is only a measly 8% of the $2.3 billion spent on the development of the Las Vegas Sphere making this project 92% cheaper.

Developers have emphasized that the attraction is not intended to replicate the American venue and will instead "pursue a refined, Eastern aesthetic."

The waterfront location is expected to provide unobstructed river views while accommodating approximately 3,000 visitors at a time.

That capacity is significantly smaller than several competing spherical venues currently operating or under development internationally.

Both Chinese projects illustrate growing interest in immersive LED architecture without committing to the enormous budgets required by the largest entertainment complexes.

Even the planned Shanghai venue remains smaller than other reduced-scale spherical projects under consideration elsewhere, including developments linked to Sphere Entertainment.

Whether these venues ultimately achieve the cultural impact or commercial success associated with larger rivals remains uncertain.

Via AV Magazine

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